3 Penny Stocks That Wall Street Analysts Can’t Get Enough Of

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

While the market offers ample opportunities for wild speculation, there’s something about favored penny stocks by analysts that arouses interest. Don’t get me wrong – whenever you’re dealing with enterprises in this troubled arena, downside threats are never too far away. Still, analyst endorsement of top penny stock picks adds at least an air of credibility.

Moreover, some of these ideas feature relevant and/or burgeoning narratives. To be clear, attractive narratives don’t mean much in terms of guarantees; indeed, absolutely no guarantees exist. That said, when Wall Street experts officially target high-potential penny stocks, it’s only natural to get excited. After all, these folks would be putting their reputation on the line.

And that might be the main catalyst for penny stocks analysts love. Endorsements become a matter of public record. To avoid the eternal embarrassment of bad takes, Wall Street experts have every reason to be prudent in their judgment. On that compelling note, below are promising penny stock investments for speculators to consider.

Organogenesis (ORGO)

Source: John Brueske / Shutterstock

Specializing in advanced wound care and surgical and sports medicine, Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) may be one of the hidden gems for favored penny stocks by analysts. According to Grand View Research, the global wound care market reached a valuation of $21.4 billion in 2022. By 2030, the sector could hit revenue of $29.57 billion.

For the sports medicine side, the same resource reported that the industry reached a valuation of $5.08 billion last year. Further, experts project that by 2030, the segment will generate revenue of $9.4 billion, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. Bottom line, these are compelling growth opportunities for a company featuring a market capitalization of only $560.5 million. Thus, it makes a great case for top penny stocks.

Even better, analysts peg ORGO as a consensus moderate buy. Their average price target lands at $7.50, implying almost 76% upside potential. Combining speculative interest and viable sectors, Organogenesis ranks among high-potential penny stocks to consider.

Blade Air Mobility (BLDE)

Source: Billion Photos / Shutterstock.com

One of the favored penny stocks by analysts for good reason, Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) specializes in urban air mobility platforms. According to its public profile, Blade Air seeks to ultimately provide viable alternatives to congest ground transportation for passengers and last-mile critical cargo. According to an analysis by INRIX, traffic congestion costs U.S. drivers alone more than $88 billion a year.

Moreover, Blade’s core market offers significant upside potential. Based on information provided by Mordor Intelligence, the urban air mobility market size may reach a valuation of $2.91 billion by the end of this year. By 2035, experts project that the sector will hit $36.75 billion, representing a CAGR of 23.54%.

Even better, should these air taxi specialists drive down costs through economies of scale and improved technologies, the upside could be even greater. Thus, BLDE ranks among promising penny stocks. Finally, analysts peg shares as a consensus moderate buy. Their average price target clocks in at $9.50, implying over 141% upside potential.

The Metals Company (TMC)

Source: John Brueske / Shutterstock.com

A mining enterprise, The Metals Company (NASDAQ:TMC) offers one of the most compelling arguments for favored penny stocks by analysts. Per its website, Metals focuses on developing the world’s largest estimated resource of metals required for electric vehicles and low-carbon energy. These critical commodities include nickel sulfate, cobalt sulfate, copper cathode, and manganese silicate.

Just based on Metals’ nickel sulfate business, TMC justifies its inclusion among penny stocks analysts love. From Maximize Market Research, experts project that the global nickel sulfate market will expand at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2023 to 2029. At the culmination of the forecast period, the segment should print a valuation of nearly $8.52 billion.

Considering that Metals features a market cap of $407 million, TMC benefits from significant upside potential. It’s no wonder that shares have more than doubled in value since the Jan. opener. Lastly, analysts peg TMC as a consensus moderate buy. Their average price target stands at $5, implying nearly 245% upside potential.

Penny Stocks

On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.

Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed

On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

A former senior business analyst for Sony Electronics, Josh Enomoto has helped broker major contracts with Fortune Global 500 companies. Over the past several years, he has delivered unique, critical insights for the investment markets, as well as various other industries including legal, construction management, and healthcare.

More From InvestorPlace

The post 3 Penny Stocks That Wall Street Analysts Can’t Get Enough Of appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.