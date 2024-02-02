3 Penny Stocks Poised for an Unbelievable 1,000% Jump

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

In stock markets, uncovering penny stocks with a 10X boost potential is rare, but possible. This requires the identification of extraordinary growth potency. Among the multitude of stocks, three penny stocks are quietly positioning themselves for an unbelievable surge, potentially reaching a staggering 1,000%. Read more to dissect why they might be the untapped treasures that redefine investment returns.

8×8 (EGHT)

Source: fizkes / Shutterstock.com

For 8×8 (NASDAQ:EGHT), revenue growth and product portfolio are vital fundamentals for value growth. In detail, the observed sequential growth in service revenue, particularly the $2.5 million increase in Q2 2024, represents the effectiveness of 8×8’s strategy in investing for long-term, durable growth. The focus on driving growth through leading with a contact center and cross-selling the product portfolio into the installed base leverages existing customer relationships while expanding market share.

Additionally, the strategic focus on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) pushes 8×8 into a lucrative market segment. While SMEs may have technology needs similar to large enterprises, they often lack internal development resources. By tailoring its solutions to meet the specific requirements of SMEs, 8×8 is strategically aligning itself with a market segment that presents substantial growth opportunities.

Finally, the uptrend in cash flow from operations, reaching $17.5 million in Q2, aligns with the company’s focus. Here, the focus is on increasing cash flow by an average of 20% from fiscal years 2024 through 2026. The company can double cash from operations within the first six months of fiscal 2024 compared to fiscal 2023. This suggests the company’s resilience and effective liquidity management. Therefore, EGHT is one of the penny stocks to keep an eye on as with its impressive upside potential.

SNDL (SNDL)

Source: Shutterstock

To begin with, SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) boasted a solid financial position. In Q3 2023, there will be $785 million Canadian in cash, tradable securities and long-term investments. This substantial liquidity allows SNDL to pursue strategic initiatives and shield itself from market adversity. The financial strength of SNDL stands in contrast to its market capitalization of approximately $360 million. Hence, the market needs more clarity as it may not fully recognize the intrinsic value of SNDL.

Beyond the current valuation mismatch, the company’s expanding operating segments are positioned to yield more than $1 billion in annual revenue. Also, maintaining a debt-free balance sheet is another strategic advantage for SNDL. This allows the company to focus on consumers without the burden of interest obligations and maintaining a credit profile. The flexibility derived from a strong financial position enables SNDL to capitalize on growth opportunities instantly. Leading it to be one of the penny stocks within healthcare with the most potential growth.

Finally, SNDL’s investment portfolio also generated $10 million in revenue in Q3 2023. This revenue is attributed to interest and fee revenues of $3.3 million and a $6.6 million increase in the estimated fair value of US credit investments. Overall, the financials of SNDL are supported by a net book value of $1.3 billion. Hence, maintaining a debt-free status enhances SNDL’s financial flexibility, strengthening its value-growth potential.

Kezar (KZR)

Source: Maksim Shmeljov / Shutterstock.com

Kezar’s (NASDAQ:KZR) collaboration and license agreement with Everest Medicines is a strategic move to expand the market for KZR’s drug, Zetomipzomib, in Greater China, South Korea and Southeast Asia. During Q3, this collaboration has an upfront payment of $7.0 million. Fundamentally, it reflects a progressive monetization strategy for its intellectual property and therapeutic candidates. Also, this bolsters Kezar’s financial position and reflects the perceived value of its therapeutic candidates.

Kezar’s strategic restructuring, led by the appointment of a CEO Dr. Christopher Kirk, aims to prioritize long-term growth and streamline operations. The decision to pause research and drug discovery activities while exploring strategic alternatives for certain programs suggests a focus on resource allocation. There is an extension of the cash runway to late 2026, highlighting the focus on its clinical programs.

Finally, during Q3, there was an increase in research and development expenses, totaling $23.7 million. Therefore, this substantial increase reflects Kezar’s focus on advancing its clinical programs and preclinical research.

