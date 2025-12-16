3 Payment Stocks to Buy as Their Bull Run Extends Into 2026

The global payments industry is gearing up for 2026 with a positive growth environment, driven by the ongoing transition to digital and electronic payment methods. While consumer spending continues to grow, payments remain crucial part of the financial infrastructure, benefiting from the high frequency of transactions in everyday shopping. Cards, digital wallets and online checkouts are steadily replacing cash, creating a consistent volume boost that ensures long-term revenue prospects for leading payment companies with strong networks and merchant reach.

Monetary policy has also become a modest tailwind for the payment landscape. The U.S. central bank lowered interest rates three times in 2025, including a 25-basis-point reduction in its most recent move, per the Federal Reserve’s FOMC statement. New York Fed president John C. Williams mentioned that these rate cuts are aimed at maintaining economic balance as inflation eases and policy moves closer to neutral. He also anticipates inflation to dip to 2.5% next year before hitting the Fed’s 2% target by 2027.

Lower rates generally support consumer spending, improve credit conditions and reduce funding costs for both merchants and fintech platforms, which can help boost payment volumes heading into 2026. This will also have a positive effect on demand for various financial products, including loans and mortgage services, in the coming days.

In the payment industry, companies often pursue mergers and acquisitions to strengthen diversification. By expanding across products and geographies, they reduce reliance on any single revenue stream, helping stabilize the top line and limit the impacts of localized or product-specific disruptions. Beyond volumes, the quality of growth in the payments space is improving. Revenues are increasingly driven by value-added services such as fraud prevention, data analytics, identity verification and others. Companies have been stepping up investments in technology to enhance efficiency, scalability and long-term competitiveness.

Continued innovation, enhanced security of transactions and expansion initiatives should continue to benefit payment companies like Capital One Financial Corporation COF, SoFi Technologies, Inc. SOFI and OppFi Inc. OPFI.

Innovation across payment rails is broadening the opportunity set. Real-time and account-to-account payments are gaining traction in payroll, bill payments and peer-to-peer transfers, increasing overall transaction frequency. In 2026 and beyond, the long-term prospects for payment stocks look promising. With monetary policy easing, the rise of digital solutions and ongoing tech innovations create a favorable backdrop.

3 Stocks to Watch

Headquartered in McLean, VA, Capital One Financial is a diversified financial services holding company that offers a wide range of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients across the United States through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries. Growing consumer loan demand will keep supporting Capital One Financial’s net interest income. Its solid credit card and online banking operations, and opportunistic buyouts are expected to continue to benefit the company in 2026.

COF’s bottom line beat estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 28%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Capital One Financial’s 2026 earnings and revenues suggests growth of 1.5% and 17.4%, respectively, from the 2025 forecasts. It has witnessed four upward estimate revisions in the past 30 days against none in the opposite direction.

In the past year, shares of Capital One Financial have gained 32.4% compared with the industry’s rise of 54.5%. COF currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Based in Chicago, IL, OppFi’s increasing focus on AI and machine learning (ML)-based models poises it well for growth. Increased automation across underwriting and servicing is expected to improve operating efficiency and support margin expansion. In addition, steady top-line growth, driven by improved scalability in partnership and direct-response programs, has been a key catalyst heading into 2026.

OPFI’s earnings surpassed estimates in the last four quarters, the average surprise being 52.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OppFi’s 2026 earnings and revenues suggests growth of 8.6% and 9.1%, respectively, from the 2025 projections.

In the past year, OppFi’s shares have risen 38.4% against the industry’s fall of 9.6%. OPFI currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, SoFi Technologies’ focus on innovation, including product launches and partnerships, bolsters its reputation as a forward-thinking competitor to traditional banks. SoFi’s expanding digital financial ecosystem, rising member engagement, scalable fee-based services, proprietary technology platforms and lower funding costs are expected to continue to benefit the company in 2026.

SOFI’s earnings surpassed estimates in the last four quarters, the average surprise being 45.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SoFi’s 2026 earnings and revenues suggests growth of 62.9% and 25.4%, respectively, from the 2025 forecasts.

In the past year, SOFI shares have soared 55% against the industry’s fall of 12.6%. SOFI currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

