3 Oversold Consumer Centric Stocks with Big Dividends and Strong Buy Ratings

Consumer-focused stocks have faced mounting pressure in 2026 as investors weigh tariff concerns, cautious consumer spending patterns, and macroeconomic uncertainty fueled by elevated energy prices.

However, sharp pullbacks can create opportunities for value-minded investors, especially when fundamentally sound companies continue to reward shareholders with attractive dividends.

Three stocks that stand out in this regard right now are H&R Block HRB), Kohl’s KSS), and Upbound Group UPBD).

Each appears technically oversold after recent weakness, offers an enticing dividend yield above 3%, and has earned a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to a trend of positive earnings estimate revisions.

H&R Block: Oversold Tax Specialist With Reliable Income

H&R Block shares have cooled off considerably from their highs despite the company continuing to generate solid cash flow and steady earnings growth. The recent weakness has left HRB looking oversold at under $40 a share, potentially creating an attractive entry point for income-focused investors.

The tax preparation giant currently sports a dividend yield above 4.5%, making it appealing for investors seeking dependable portfolio income. H&R Block has also consistently returned cash to shareholders through buybacks as well, and implemented a double-digit dividend increase last July, bumping its quarterly payout from $0.38 per share to $0.42.

Operationally, H&R Block continues to benefit from resilient demand for assisted tax preparation services and expanding digital offerings. Recently topping earnings expectations for its fiscal third quarter earlier in the month, H&R Block has reinforced confidence in its underlying business momentum.

Most importantly for momentum investors, earnings estimates have been trending higher since the Q3 EPS beat. Zacks data shows analysts have raised current-year and next-year EPS estimates by 3% and 5%, in the last 30 days respectively, to projections of $5.12 and $5.57.

With a low forward P/E and P/S valuation, strong cash generation, and a healthy dividend, HRB could appeal to investors looking for a defensive consumer-centric stock that still appears to be oversold.

Kohl’s: Deeply Discounted Retail Play With Attractive Yield

Kohl’s has remained under pressure as investors continue to worry about discretionary retail spending trends. However, the selloff has pushed Kohl’s stock into what could end up being bargain territory at around $11 a share. Furthermore, at current levels, Kohl’s dividend yield is at an attractive 4.25% with a healthy payout ratio of around 30%.

Although retail conditions remain challenging, Kohl’s has shown signs of operational stabilization. To that point, Kohl’s most recently posted a sizable Q4 earnings surprise back in March, demonstrating that expectations may have become too pessimistic.

Kohl’s will be reporting Q1 results on Thursday, May 28, after previously posting Q4 EPS of $1.07, which was nearly 26% above expectations of $0.85 while rising from $0.95 per share a year ago.

Considering its improving earnings outlook, Kohl’s may represent a compelling turnaround candidate for contrarian investors, especially if consumer spending trends stabilize later in the year.

Upbound Group: High-Yield Opportunity Trading Near Depressed Levels

Upbound Group may be one of the most intriguing oversold income plays in the consumer space. Shares of the lease-to-own consumer household products provider and fintech-focused company have struggled amid broader concerns about lower-income consumers. This weakness has pushed Upbound’s dividend yield above 9% with UPBD trading under $20.

Despite the volatility, Upbound continues to generate solid operating performance. Upbound edged Q1 earnings expectations back in late April and maintained guidance that suggests continued profitability.

The improving earnings picture has translated into favorable analyst revisions, and income investors may also appreciate the company’s commitment to shareholder returns. While the elevated yield reflects market concerns, some analysts note that Upbound's dividend remains supported by cash flow generation.

Given Upbound’s depressed valuation of just 4X forward earnings, oversized dividend yield, and improving earnings outlook, UPBD could appeal to aggressive investors looking for a high-risk, high-reward recovery opportunity.

Summary & Final Thoughts

Oversold stocks with improving earnings outlooks can often provide fertile ground for investors searching for value and income opportunities. H&R Block, Kohl’s, and Upbound Group each combine generous dividend yields with positive earnings estimate revisions strong enough to earn a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

While consumer-focused names may remain volatile in the near term, these three stocks could reward patient investors if improving fundamentals eventually drive a rebound in sentiment.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kohl's Corporation (KSS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Upbound Group, Inc. (UPBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.