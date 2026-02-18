3 Overlooked Dividend Stocks for Choppy Markets in 2026

Choppiness in the S&P 500 has meant periods of up and down without as clear a positive trajectory as was apparent for much of the last portion of 2025. If investors fear a market correction—the popping of an AI bubble, for instance—they may be inclined to turn toward safer defensive plays, including dividend stocks.

Within the world of dividend plays, though, there is a great variety. Many investors immediately think of the long-time favorites of investors like Warren Buffett, companies that are worldwide brands or are otherwise extremely stable. A lesser-known group of dividend plays may include firms off the beaten path but with more potential room for growth than the stalwart dividend go-to names. Three of these relatively obscure companies still paying healthy dividends are Hancock Whitney Corp. (NASDAQ: HWC), NewMarket Corp. (NYSE: NEU), and Horace Mann Educators Corp. (NYSE: HMN).

A Southern Bank With Strong Capital and Bond Momentum

Hancock Whitney is a bank holding company that may be most familiar to those in the Gulf South region.

The company offers commercial and retail banking as well as wealth management services through Hancock Whitney Bank branches.

The firm pays an attractive dividend yield of 2.53% and has a sustainable dividend payout ratio of 31.7%. The company's latest earnings report, for Q4 2025, was mixed: it beat analyst expectations for earnings per share (EPS) by 1 cent but fell short of revenue expectations by a significant margin.

Still, there are many factors that make Hancock Whitney compelling to investors in early 2026—notably, the company recently completed its bond portfolio restructuring project, which will add about 7 basis points to net interest margin (NIM) and about 23 cents to EPS yearly.

The firm's loan growth is improving as well, and its favorable capital position has helped to fund share buybacks that took place at an impressive 3% of all outstanding shares in the fourth quarter alone. This capital also provides a cushion for Hancock Whitney's continued dividend payments, making it a stable dividend play for investors looking to manage risk.

Even With Market Softness, NewMarket Remains an Attractive Dividend Play

A chemicals company specializing in lubricants and petroleum additives, NewMarket shares have fallen by about 14% year-to-date (YTD) following the company's latest earnings report.

One key driver was a decline in net income and EPS in 2025 due to a higher effective tax rate. Fourth-quarter petroleum additives shipments were also down about 6% year-over-year (YOY) amid a softer market.

On the other hand, NewMarket's specialty materials business has thrived in recent months, thanks in large part to the firm's October acquisition of aerospace propellant firm Calca.

Specialty materials should remain a major part of NewMarket's strategy in 2026, as the company has committed $1 billion to grow this segment.

Still, NewMarket remains a strong dividend play despite a Hold rating from Wall Street. The firm has maintained its track record of cash generation, enabling it to return $183 million to shareholders last quarter through a combination of share buybacks and dividends.

NewMarket sports a dividend yield of 2.01% and a payout ratio just above 27%, as well as a multiple-year history of dividend increases.

Wins Across Multiple Categories Strengthen Horace Mann's Dividend Profile

Retirement services, property and casualty insurance company Horace Mann Educators tailors its products to school employees across the United States.

The company has had multiple strong quarters, including its latest, which brought a 3-cent EPS win and contributed to record full-year EPS of $4.71. 2026 EPS forecasts are in line with the company's 10% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) target.

Horace Mann's recent boosts are thanks in part to its property and casualty business, which experienced material improvements in both combined ratio and core earnings, which more than doubled last year.

Both individual supplemental products and group sales are growing rapidly as well, helping Horace Mann to further diversify.

Thanks to an early retirement program that has generated annualized savings of $10 million, Horace Mann should be on track to achieve its targeted reduction in the expense ratio of 100 to 150 basis points over the next three years.

This will free up more cash for share buybacks on top of $21 million in repurchases in 2025. It will also support the company's impressive dividend, which currently has a yield of 3.25% and a payout ratio of 35.9%.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.