3 Overlooked Cryptos to Buy for Massive Returns Over the Next 5 Years

The crypto market appears to be trading in a range-bound nature in mid-2023. Of course, this comes following an impressive rally earlier this year that was residual from 2022 lows. Accordingly, long-term investors looking to diversify into digital assets have plenty of overlooked cryptos to buy that still appear to be relatively attractive.

Indeed, plenty of high-priced, speculative cryptocurrencies exist for investors to lose money on. It’s my view that only a small fraction of the thousands of cryptos to buy that exist today will be around a decade from now. Accordingly, quality matters more than quantity when it comes to picking up tokens that appear to be cheap or overlooked in this environment.

With that said, here are three tokens I think could provide investors with massive returns over the next five years. These projects provide real utility and attract interest from both retail and institutional investors. Let’s dive in.

Basic Attention Token (BAT-USD)

Basic Attention Token (BAT-USD), integrated with Brave browser, offers users privacy, rewards for viewing ads in BAT tokens and direct payments to content creators. BAT’s advertising network extends beyond Brave, engaging more web users and revolutionizing online ads by empowering users and reducing costs.

BAT tokens offer incentives for users, creating a unique earning opportunity for those who surf the net. The Brave browser offers a unique way to earn with its BAT token – By replacing traditional ads with BAT-rewarding ones, users can earn while browsing, making it ideal for frequent computer users. BAT isn’t just another cryptocurrency; it has the potential to revolutionize online advertising, empowering users and eliminating intermediaries.

Despite lower popularity, Brave has 50M+ users, making BAT a standout crypto. Its potential to reshape online ads, improve privacy and provide user control is appealing. While speculative, BAT’s growth potential in 2023 is noteworthy, making it a compelling choice for those seeking high upside potential.

Render Token (RNDR-USD)

Render Token (RNDR-USD) has gained attention as a blockchain-powered graphics solution for GPU computing in various industries. It democratizes rendering with smart contracts and RNDR tokens.

Render Token is a decentralized crypto linking artists, studios and miners, meeting rising GPU demand in gaming, VR, AI and medical imaging. With the global GPU market projected to reach $400 billion by 2032, Render offers decentralized GPU power rental via blockchain and smart contracts, rewarding users with RNDR tokens.

Render Network holds promise in a chip-demanding world, especially for artists and researchers. Its recent Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) partnership adds credibility. Render Token taps into the growth of gaming, graphics, film and AI, making it one of the cryptos to buy for enthusiasts.

Chainlink (LINK-USD)

Chainlink (LINK-USD) revolutionizes smart contracts by enabling efficient data capacity and linking real-world data with decentralized systems. Chainlink drives Web 3.0 development, optimizing smart contracts by bridging on-chain and off-chain data sources, with potential for growth.

Recent LINK news reveals significant accumulation by Chainlink whales after a successful joint blockchain experiment with Swift. In the past 10 days, Chainlink whales bought over 4 million LINK tokens worth $24 million, following the successful blockchain experiment conducted in collaboration with Swift. This experiment involved moving tokenized value across various private and public blockchains.

Chainlink is currently developing data feeds, payments and events, focusing on utility and functionality. Appreciation for its importance may come when a critical mass is achieved, driven by connectivity and usefulness, which Chainlink offers.

