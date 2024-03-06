3 Overlooked Altcoins Set to Surge Ahead of the Bitcoin Halving

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Everyone is aware of the coming bull run about to hit the world of cryptos and overlooked altcoins to buy. With Bitcoin (BTC-USD) set to go through its fourth halving in history, an anticipation that has sent the coin to new all-time high prices, it is likely that other cryptos.

Acting as a sort of S&P 500 index for the asset class, if Bitcoin rallies, other overlooked altcoins to buy will likely show similar price action. Only this time, the world of alternative coins (altcoins) can give you the sort of percentage gains people only dream of.

Because the Fed is set to cut interest rates later this year, more investors anticipate that more volatile investments like crypto could soon rally like they did in the past. When the Fed last cut interest rates in 2020, there wasn’t a crypto in the world that didn’t at least double.

Here are the three best overlooked altcoins to buy for your portfolio. That is, if you want outsized returns.

Theta Network (THETA)

Source: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

With a $2.8 billion market capitalization, Theta Network (THETA-USD) is now the forty-second largest crypto. With a recent rally, holders are now almost 200% richer than before. While some could now feel the urge to take their profits and run home, here’s why you should stay.

The technology behind this network allows for more efficient streaming experiences. With titans of industry like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and even Disney (NYSE:DIS) now moving into the streaming service, you could wonder whether they will adopt Theta as their infrastructure.

Theta counts with the strengthening tailwinds coming from a growing industry. But now it also has the massive forces of the entire crypto market behind it, one that expects a bullish spillover effect to come in on Bitcoin’s halving.

Solana (SOL)

Source: Rcc_Btn / Shutterstock.com

Whoever says size doesn’t matter is probably lying. Being the fifth largest cryptocurrency in the market, Solana (SOL-USD) is one of the best solutions for the crypto mission to become a decentralized finance solution for all.

Being an open-source blockchain, Solana can inspire confidence in developers to do their thing. Of the many applications the coin can support, one is the most standoffish. Being part of the Ethereum (ETH-USD) blockchain, Solana can create smart contracts as a more transparent and efficient finance method.

Over the past year, Solana holders may have gotten bored after trading in the same range until October 2023. That changed since November 2023. This coin has delivered a more than 200% return for its investors on the back of a Bitcoin halving expectation.

What you can bet on is that its mere size and adaptable technology will likely send Solana much higher than it is today. It is all a matter of time before it follows Bitcoin’s price action.

Meme Kombat (MK)

Source: Chinnapong / Shutterstock

This cryptocurrency can be compared to a minimal capitalization stock, where those who are lucky enough to find one that is about to pop can become rich overnight. After allying by as much as 45% in the past trading day, Meme Kombat (MK-USD) is an altcoin you don’t want to miss by the time Bitcoin has its halving.

A leading indicator you can use to find your next potential crypto play is Google search activity. According to this Google Trends chart, searches for the words “Meme Kombat” saw a steady uptrend in the past week. Likely drawn by stories of overnight riches in the price action, more willing buyers could pump this altcoin right on time for Bitcoin’s halving.

Meme Kombat is an Ethereum-based Web3 fighting game. Rising interest from enthusiasts and investors willing to stake this project could make you the next millionaire next door. In any case, the odds for a winning investment are in your favor. All it takes is a little push from the major halving announcement, and your portfolio

As of this writing, Gabriel Osorio-Mazzilli did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines (no position)

Gabriel Osorio is a former Goldman Sachs and Citigroup employee. He possesses discipline in bottom-up value investing and volatility-based long/short equities trading.

More From InvestorPlace

The post 3 Overlooked Altcoins Set to Surge Ahead of the Bitcoin Halving appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.