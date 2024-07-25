3 Outperforming Stocks Surpassing Even Nvidia This Year

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is having a fantastic year in the markets, up 156% in 2024. That follows a 2023 return of 239%. Surprisingly, there are a few U.S.-listed stocks outperforming Nvidia this year.

Unfortunately, if you only invest in S&P 500 stocks, you won’t have much in the way of variety. Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) is the only stock among the other 502 in the index that has done better than NVDA. It’s up nearly 178%.

Do not despair, the Russell 2000 is here to save the day. Of the 2,000 stocks in the small-cap index with a market capitalization over $300 million, there are 31 stocks, that are up more than Nvidia, YTD.

Sadly, only one, FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) has a dividend yield, leaving income investors are out of luck.

With that in mind, here are three stocks outperforming Nvidia so far in 2024, and quite possibly could continue to do so for some time.

Root (ROOT)

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) is up 644% year-to-date, more than 4x Nvidia’s return. It’s certainly been a breakout year for the Insurtech stock. In February, it reported its best Q4 results in its history and the shares gained 87% in a single week.

At that point, if you sold thinking it couldn’t possibly go any higher, its share price more than doubled over the next five months despite a cooling off in May and June.

On April 30, the technology-enabled insurance company reported its Q1 2024 earnings. Business was very good. As a result, it grew policies-in-force by 101%, to 401,255, while its gross premiums written increased 146% to $331 million. More importantly, it delivered its third consecutive quarter of positive operating cash flow.

“By investing in our differentiated technology across our three strategic pillars—pricing and automation, differentiated distribution, and building a product customers know and love—we are confident in our ability to realize profitability with existing capital and build meaningful market share long term,” stated CEO and co-founder Alex Timm.

While it has an accumulated deficit of $1.72 billion, the rate at which this increases is slowing; a sign that GAAP profitability is just around the corner.

Perspective Therapeutics (CATX)

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) is up 221% YTD, 1.4x Nvidia’s return. The Seattle-based clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical development company uses its proprietary Pb-212 alpha emitting isotope to deliver radiation therapy directly to cancer cells.

“Our Radioisotope technology treats tumors on a cellular level when patients are most likely in early stages of cancers. We use proprietary targeting peptides to diagnose tumors, and then deliver Alpha-Particle Radiopharmaceuticals to attack them on a molecular level when the cancer has spread to other sites in the body,” states the company’s website.

Without getting into the weeds, the company believes using alpha-particles is a more effective radiotherapy than through the use of beta-particle therapies.

The company was established in February 2023 through the merger between Viewpoint Molecular Targeting and Isoray, both based in Washington State. For each Viewpoint share, shareholders received 3.1642 shares of Isoray stock. Viewpoint shareholders owned 49% of the merged entity with Isoray owning 51%.

With no revenue, except grant revenue, $325,000 in Q1 2024, up from $233,000 a year earlier, it had an operating loss of $13.0 million in the quarter, up 33% from $9.8 million a year earlier.

However, thanks to an $80 million secondary offering in May, it finished the month with more than $260 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments. Based on the company’s current expenses and research and development spending, it has plenty of cash to burn for the next 24-36 months.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) is up 263% YTD. A big part of the gains has to do with the Bill Gates startup, TerraPower LLC. It’s betting big on next-generation nuclear energy.

Although NuScale’s history dates back to 2002 and a university project, it really didn’t get going until Fluor became its majority owner in 2011. Its Voygr SMR (small modular reactor) got NRC (Nuclear Regulatory Commission) design approval in 2020. It was the first SMR manufacturer to get NRC design approval.

In May 2022, it went public by combining with Spring Valley Acquisition Corp., a SPAC (special purpose acquisition company). The merger valued the combined entity’s enterprise value at $1.9 billion. It received $380 million in gross proceeds from the transaction. As of Q1 2024, it had $132 million in cash and no debt.

On July 10, President Biden signed the Advanced Nuclear for Clean Energy (ADVANCE) Act. The legislation aims to accelerate the development of innovative nuclear energy assets by making it more financially attractive for participants.

As part of the Act, the federal government will lower the regulatory costs for businesses interested in licensing advanced nuclear reactor technologies and provide financial incentives for companies deploying next-generation nuclear reactor technologies.

Both of these scenarios are good news for NuScale which has yet to generate any significant revenue from its SMR commercialization plans. As Gates would say, “Nuclear is the future.”

