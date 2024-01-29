3 Outperforming Emerging Market Stocks for Your Watch List

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Emerging market stocks are capturing the spotlight, propelled by the dynamic economic landscape of these vibrant regions. Outshining developed counterparts, these markets boast robust gross domestic product (GDP) growth rates fueled by an expanding middle class and swift industrialization. These positive trends enhance living standards and set the stage for emerging market stocks to potentially outperform, offering a glimpse into a future teeming with multi-bagger prospects.

As we embark on a new epoch, the federal government’s anticipated strategic rate cuts could be the pivotal spark that ignites these burgeoning markets. With an impressive, resilient growth trajectory consistently outpacing most developed nations, emerging markets are adeptly positioned to command the global economic stage, promising a transformative impact throughout the decade.

Having said that, let’s delve into three standout emerging market stocks poised for enduring success that you should add to your watch list.

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM)

Source: Shutterstock

In the semiconductor industry, Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) is a standout, pushing the boundaries of innovation with its chipmaking prowess. Amidst geopolitical uncertainties and market sluggishness, TSM’s dominance as a top supplier remains unchallenged. It has ambitiously leapfrogged from 5-nanometer to 3-nanometer achievements and is eyeing the 2-nanometer milestone by 2025.

Financially, TSM shines. Its forward revenue growth has soared 10.5%, dwarfing the sector’s median of 7.3% by a staggering 44%. This financial vigor is mirrored in its earnings per share (EPS), eclipsing forecasts by 7 cents, and a forward EBITDA growth of 10.69%, a remarkable 67% above the sector median, showcasing not just growth but industry leadership.

Beyond numbers, TSM’s strategic foresight in diversifying its portfolio, particularly in high-performance computing and artificial intelligence (AI), positions it as a vanguard in the tech world. Its relentless innovation commands a high market valuation and reshapes the industry landscape, solidifying TSM’s role as a trailblazer in theglobal market

Coupang (CPNG)

Source: Michael Vi / Shutterstock.com

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG), a South Korean e-commerce giant, recently showcased its market prowess with stellar third-quarter results. A remarkable 21% surge in net revenue year-over-year (YOY), paired with a net income of $91 million, underscores its robust growth. Moreover, its expanding clientele, now at 20.4 million, marks a significant 14% YOY increase.

Financially, Coupang’s narrative is compelling, with forward revenue growth at 14%, a staggering 169% above the sector median of 5.2%. This robust performance is bolstered by an impressive free cash flow of $1.9 billion over the past 12 months. Analysts predict a bright future, forecasting a 45.5% EPS growth and a consistent 12.9% annual revenue increase, hinting at a trajectory that could easily surpass cautious market expectations.

Coupang’s strategy extends beyond current successes. Innovating through new ventures in travel and dining, coupled with its commitment to same-day delivery and competitive pricing, the company is not just retaining customers but cultivating deep-rooted loyalty.

Miniso Group (MNSO)

Source: shutterstock.com/Hendrick Wu

Miniso Group (NYSE:MNSO) has emerged as a compelling investment after retracting from a high of $30 to an inviting $17.49, flaunting a 2% dividend yield and an attractive forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 18.3. This pricing adjustment presents a golden window to capitalize on the stock, particularly given its robust growth indicators.

Moreover, Miniso’s financial prowess shone brightly in the first fiscal quarter of 2024, reporting a significant 36.7% YOY revenue increase to $519.6 million and a notable 52.8% surge in adjusted EBITDA to $139 million.

Furthermore, Miniso’s aggressive expansion strategy is evident in its remarkable store growth, adding 819 outlets YOY and 324 quarter-over-quarter (QOQ). This assertive expansion, both in China and internationally, is a testament to Miniso’s commitment to growth. It is driving robust revenue and bolstering same-store sales, fortifying its position in the global retail market.

On the date of publication, Muslim Farooque did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Muslim Farooque is a keen investor and an optimist at heart. A life-long gamer and tech enthusiast, he has a particular affinity for analyzing technology stocks. Muslim holds a bachelor’s of science degree in applied accounting from Oxford Brookes University.

More From InvestorPlace

The post 3 Outperforming Emerging Market Stocks for Your Watch List appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.