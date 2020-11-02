3 Options for Scared Investors as Election Day Looms

If you are anything like me, the overwhelming feeling you have at this point about the election is the kind of fear that leaves an empty feeling in the pit of your stomach. Depending on your views, it could be fear that Trump gets re-elected, or it could be fear that he doesn’t. It may be fear that the President uses the dictator's playbook and simply ignores the voting and declares himself the winner, or it may be fear that when he wins, gangs of marauding antifa extremists will riot unchecked in our major cities. Your own brand of political fear probably depends on what news media you consume, and for those of us that consume mainly business news, the fear is a bit less extreme, probably a bit more rational, but still very real.

We are afraid of losing money due to market volatility and maybe even a collapse once the election is over.

Unlike with vague fears about the direction of the country and political extremism, if you are afraid of a bad market reaction there are things you can do to lay allay those fears, other than to stop listening to breathless news stories that are being sensationalized for profit. You can make a few changes to your portfolio.

Here are three ways you could do that, some more advisable than others:

1. Sell Some Stock: This is the simplest form of preparation for when you anticipate some market turmoil, but it is the least effective in many ways. There are just too many ways that selling holdings can derail your long-term strategy. The downturn you are expecting may never come, for one thing, and news that you perceive as bad for stocks based on your own political bias actually turns out to be good.

Don’t forget there are some people who sold when Barack Obama was elected, convinced that he would usher in some form of socialism. And there were those who sold when Trump was elected, on the basis that political chaos and economic protectionism were not things that the market would like. The first group missed out on one of the strongest bull runs in history during which the market soared well over 120%, and the second did just as badly as the market gained around 50% in four years.

Obviously, selling everything and sitting in cash wouldn’t be your best move, no matter who was elected. Still, I understand that some people will have the urge to do just that over the next few days, and if you do, at least stick to a few ground rules. Sell a percentage of your more volatile stocks, rather than selling everything, for example. In addition, be sure to set levels, both lower and higher, at which you will buy them back. That way at least your actions will match the nature of the feared problem. If the feared drop in the market comes, it will not be total in that the Dow isn’t going to zero, and it will be temporary, so your reaction should follow the same pattern.

2. Hedge Your Positions: This is a little more complex, and to some investors no doubt counterintuitive, but it actually makes more sense than selling any long-term investments.

The basic idea is to leave your long-term holdings alone and buy something that will make money if the market does go down. It has several advantages. It is a temporary solution to what you have to assume is a temporary problem, it can be done without deviating from your long-term investing strategy, and it can act as a needed distraction that stops you doing anything more drastic. Think of it as an insurance policy, where you hope to lose your premium, but will be glad you had the policy if disaster strikes.

The fact is that no matter how big political and economic issues seem at the time, there is no rolling 25-year period in the history of the stock market that has shown a negative return. Over time, stocks go up, so long-term investors must stay invested. When there is the perception of massive danger, though, you will feel the need to do something -- anything. Buying something that benefits from market weakness satisfies that urge and allows you to tell yourself that you saw this coming and acted.

There are a lot of options as to what to buy. My preference would be for a leveraged, inverse index ETF such as SDOW, but you could also buy something that goes up when another index goes down, or that tracks the VIX, the options market’s so-called “fear indicator.”

The important thing if you are fearful, though, is to put yourself back in control by doing something.

3. Use an Options Strategy to Profit from A Temporary Drop: This is by far the most complex option and is really only suitable for quite sophisticated investors. Apart from anything else, you would need to be approved for options trading in your account, although the strategy that I would recommend, selling covered calls, isn’t massively risky.

The idea is to sell call options (the option to buy at a pre-set price within a pre-set time period) to other traders and investors on stocks that you already own. You bank the money from the sale, and if the stock goes down, you simply keep it. If it goes up, the buyer of the call will exercise their right to buy the stock at the agreed upon price and you would be forced to sell below the prevailing market price at that time. That would mean that you could lose out on an opportunity, but your losses would be covered by the proceeds of the original sale that you had already banked.

In effect, you make money to offset some of your losses if your fears are realized, but lose very little, if anything, if they are not. There is an opportunity cost, but you can always use the money from the forced sale of the stock to buy back in. That will look like a loss, but you would already have been paid an amount that should roughly equate to the difference between your forced selling price and your reentry price.

As I said, covered calls are a bit complex, but they are a good choice in the right circumstances.

Given how long this election campaign has gone on and how bitter it has been, I am sure a lot of investors, despite their fear, want to simply ignore it. That, however, can lead to panicked decisions later on should there be some disruption, so planning for that before it happens with the understanding that doing so may cost you a small amount is a much better move than putting your head in the sand, as tempting as that is right now, and then risking a move that could cost you much more than necessary.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.