3 Opportunities in Fixed Income

Following the recent selloff in the bond market which has pushed yields on the 10-year Treasury above 5%, Michael Contopolous of Bernstein Advisors compiled some of the best opportunities that he’s noticing in fixed income.

The first is Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) which are offering a real yield of 2.5%. This is the highest level since 2007 and in the 25th percentile of real yields since TIPS were introduced in 1997. In contrast to most fixed income securities, TIPS would see an increase in returns if inflation expectations were to rise.

Currently, the spread between the 10Y and 2Y Treasuries is inverted. If the economy experiences an acceleration or a sharp turn lower, it’s likely that the curve will steepen. Thus, fixed income investors can consider a steeper curve. It can have a bullish or bearish tilt depending on an investors’ economic outlook.

Another area of opportunity is preferred securities which are priced much lower than corporate bonds following the regional bank crisis earlier this year. There's a particular opportunity in the preferred share of banks which could rally if the yield curve steepens, or earnings start to grow again.

Finsum: Fixed income is seeing renewed interest following the recent selloff. Here are 3 opportunities to consider.

