3 Online Education Stocks to Buy as Coronavirus Fears Rise

Schools have once again started closing down in the United States as coronavirus cases continue to rise. States are reimposing restrictions and most schools, which had opened in the fall, have once again closed their gates, with the picture akin to the showdown period.

Naturally, parents will be hesitant in sending their children to schools even if they open in the near term. Hence, online education, which has been growing in popularity, will remain the best and only option for millions of students in the United States for now.

U.S. Reports Record Deaths

If all-time high coronavirus cases were not enough, the United States has now reported record single-day deaths from the virus. According to data from the Johns Hopkins University, the country suffered a record 3,124 deaths on Wednesday. The numbers are not only shocking but also higher than the total deaths suffered in the 9/11 attacks.

And if experts are to be believed, the situation can turn worse by the turn of the year. This has once again brought back fears among millions. Although the country is gearing up to vaccinate millions of its citizens following the FDA approval of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer, Inc. PFE in partnership with BioNTech SE BNTX on Dec 10, parents don’t want to take an immediate risk.

Online Education Is the Only Option

Although public education is among Americans’ top priorities, most students feel that they should continue their education through some form of distance learning.

Needless to say, the education pattern has witnessed a sea change within a short span, with students learning via various video lectures and even appearing for online tests. This is where online education is proving to be a game-changer. Adopting the e-learning method has so far proven fruitful for students.

Our Choices

The adoption of online solutions in recent months has been unprecedented. Even if the government starts vaccinating people in the coming days, it will take months for the situation to get back to normalcy. Given this scenario, it is prudent to keep a close watch on these three online education providers that are poised to grow.

American Public Education, Inc. APEI is an online provider of higher education, focused primarily on serving the military and public service communities.

The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 12.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 7.9% over the past 60 days. American Public Education has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

GP Strategies Corporation GPX is a global provider of training and e-learning solutions, management consulting, and engineering services, improving the effectiveness of organizations by customizing solutions that enhance an organization's people, processes or technology.

The company’s expected earnings growth rate for next year is more than 100%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved more than 100% over the past 60 days. GP Strategies Corporation has a Zacks Rank #2.

Lincoln EducationalServices Corporation LINC is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of career-oriented, post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, NJ.

The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is more than 100%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 42.1% over the past 60 days. Lincoln Educational carries a Zacks Rank #2.

