3 Once-in-a-Lifetime Stock Opportunities You Can’t Miss: July 2024

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Identifying high-potential stocks is more critical than ever to gain an edge on the volatility of the second half of the year. Here, the focus is on three standout companies making waves with solid fundamentals and impressive growth metrics.

Indeed, these stocks hold the potential to maximize returns in today’s adverse conditions and fluctuating markets. The first company has sustained profitability with an expanding customer base, which highlights its strong unit economics and operational edge. Meanwhile, the second one has rapid member growth and solid financial standing, which points to its market appeal and scalability. Finally, the third company has significantly increased subscribers and focuses on personalized healthcare solutions. This demonstrates its ability to capture and retain a broad customer base, driving substantial revenue growth.

Understanding these companies’ fundamentals can uncover the key factors contributing to their growth trajectories. In short, their fundamental progress makes them prime candidates for any investment strategy focused on high returns.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Source: photosince / Shutterstock.com

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) specializes in data analytics. The company reported first-quarter net income of $106 million, representing a 17% margin. It is the sixth consecutive quarter of profitability. This reflects the company’s strong unit economics and efficient cost management.

Palantir’s customer base and engagement metrics demonstrate significant growth and customer retention. Total customers grew 42% annually and 11% sequentially, reaching 554. Specifically, the U.S. commercial customer count increased 69% annually and 19% sequentially to 262.

Moreover, net dollar retention increased 111%, up 3% sequentially. This reflects substantial customer expansion and the continued success of Palantir’s solutions in driving additional value for existing customers. Palantir’s deal momentum and revenue metrics underscore its growth trajectory.

The first quarter saw a remarkable $904 million in total contract value (TCV) booked, a 128% increase annually, reflecting the strong demand for Palantir’s solutions across its customer base. U.S. commercial TCV was $286 million, up 131% annually, highlighting the significant uptake of the Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP).

Overall, Palantir’s strong profitability, expanding customer base, and significant contract values make it a top pick among the high-potential stocks.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

Source: Michael Vi / Shutterstock

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) offers personal loans, mortgages and investment services. The company attained a net income of $88 million in Q1 2024. Q1 is marking its second consecutive quarter of profitability. This includes a $59 million one-time benefit from the exchange of convertible notes. Excluding this benefit, SoFi’s EPS was 2 cents per share. Further, SoFi’s tangible book value increased for the seventh consecutive quarter to $4.1 billion. The value per share rose 16% sequentially to $3.92, indicating robust financial health and a strong capital position.

Additionally, SoFi’s member base grew to 8.1 million in Q1 2024, a 44% increase annually. The company added 622,000 new members in the quarter. This points to SoFi’s appeal and ability to attract a broad audience. Indeed, this growth is essential for scaling its product offerings and increasing cross-selling opportunities. Moreover, SoFi recorded 989,000 new product additions in Q1 2024. Notably, 93% of these come from the Financial Services segment. Hence, this high product adoption rate indicates strong member engagement and satisfaction with SoFi’s offerings.

To sum up, SoFi’s company’s rapid member growth, solid balance sheet and bottom-line milestones solidify its presence among high-potential stocks.

Hims and Hers Health (HIMS)

Source: Lori Butcher / Shutterstock.com

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) delivers telehealth services and personalized health solutions. In Q1 2024, Hims & Hers reported a solid addition of 172,000 subscribers sequentially, for a total of 1.7 million, representing an annual growth rate of 41%. Additionally, the number of subscribers opting for personalized subscriptions nearly tripled over Q1 2023 to over 600,000, accounting for just over 35% of total subscribers. This significant subscriber growth indicates the company’s expanding market reach and consumer acceptance.

Further, the 41% increase in subscribers correlates with 46% annual revenue growth. This indicates that subscriber acquisition directly drives revenue. Gross margins expanded by two percentage points annually to 82% and remained relatively stable compared to the prior quarter. Net income for Q1 2024 was $11.1 million against a net loss of $10.1 million in Q1 2023. The turnaround from a net loss to net income signifies the company’s progressive lead towards higher profitability.

To conclude, Hims & Hers’ solid subscriber growth, high-margin products, and path to profitability make it a standout among the high-potential stocks.

As of this writing, Yiannis Zourmpanos held long positions in PLTR and SOFI. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Yiannis Zourmpanos is the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth business analysis.

More From InvestorPlace

The post 3 Once-in-a-Lifetime Stock Opportunities You Can’t Miss: July 2024 appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.