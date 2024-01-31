3 Once-in-a-Lifetime Penny Stocks With Unprecedented Surge Potential

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

A company’s size does not necessarily dictate the size of it’s returns. On the contrary, if their jobs are done correctly, these penny stocks with potential can generate exponential returns that will undoubtedly benefit your investments. These penny stocks with potential can be beneficial for generating returns. Let’s analyze the following so you can consider adding them to your portfolio.

Asure (ASUR)

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) produces cloud-based software solutions that specialize in Human Capital Management.

In its last report, Asure had a 34% increase in revenue, reaching $29.3 million. Additionally, it had a 19% increase in recurring revenue, reaching $23.8 million.

Asure has recently been invited to join the SAP PartnerEdge Open Ecosystem. Through the collaboration, Asure will seamlessly integrate its payroll tax engine with SAP systems.

The company has also partnered with intelligence-lending platform, Lendio, to launch Lendio in the Asure Integrations Marketplace. This partnership will enable the companies to obtain diverse financing options through a single online application.

Syros (SYRS)

Massachusetts-based health company, Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS), is transforming treatments for hematological malignancies, with a special focus on acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

It has recently shown incredible results from the Phase 2 SELECT-AML-1 trial. This trial explores the use of tamibarotene in combination with venetoclax and azacitidine for newly diagnosed patients with AML.

During the third quarter, it reported a slight decline in revenue to $3.8 million — but that is because its collaboration with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) concluded.

Despite that decline, Syros continues to make steady progress. It has already increased spending on research and development to expand its revenues.

Gritstone Bio (GRTS)

Gritstone Bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) is a biotech company specializing in vaccine development, especially the self-amplifying messenger RNA (samRNA) candidates within its CORAL program, which was designed to combat Covid-19.

It had a decrease from the end of last year, with $32.8 million spent on research and development for the third quarter of 2023. But investors are optimistic that this increased spending on research and development will translate into solid revenues.

Among its good news, Gritstone announced positive results from ongoing Phase 1 studies of its samRNA vaccines against Covid-19. Thanks to these studies it has been able to demonstrate the potential of the “Spike plis” approach to induce robust and long-lasting immune responses.

But Gritstone is not only focused on vaccines against Covid-19 — it is also involved in the global fight against cancer. The company has joined the ctMoniTR project, led by Friends of Cancer Research, with the aim of using circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) as an early indicator of the long-term benefits of cancer treatments.

