3 Once-in-a-Lifetime Next-Gen Telecom Stocks With Unprecedented Surge Potential

Within the big world of telecommunications, different players make this sector come alive. Many offer their services directly, but other players are in charge of the infrastructure or perhaps the development of the network itself. Some players are completely important and whose products or services may not be tangible, but they are part of the great telecommunications network that allows the very existence of this sector. If you want to participate in this incredible sector, here are three next-gen telecom stocks with great potential for growth in the near future.

InterDigital (IDCC)

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) is an important player in the telecommunications world, developing innovative solutions for mobile and video communication.

Financially, during the third quarter of 2023, it achieved incredible success generating $140.1 million in total revenue, thus also reaching an increase of 22% over the previous year.

The company’s revenue from smartphones amounted to $104.3 million, an increase of 19%. Also, the CE, IoT/Auto sector generated $35.4 million, an increase of 30%.

As part of its strategic moves, IDCC partnered with Princeton University’s NextG Initiative, thus bringing artificial intelligence (AI) to its wireless technology.

As part of the company’s strategic moves, it also signed a patent licensing agreement with Samsung.

Spectrum Brands (SPB)

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB), a global home and consumer products company, recently sold its Hardware and Home Improvement (HH) division to ASSA ABLOY (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) for $4.3 billion.

During its fourth quarter, SPB reported net income from continuing operations of $53.5 million, with adjusted EBITDA of $113.7 million. Now, if we exclude investment income, adjusted EBITDA would be $81.2 million.

CEO David Maura celebrated the completed transaction, fully appreciating the great support from the management team, the board and shareholders. With a CEO like that, who recognizes the value of every part of his company, how can you not expect great growth?

Twilio (TWLO)

To top it all off, we have Twilio (NYSE:TWLO), a big player not only in the telecom sector but also a leader in real-time personalized experiences for big brands.

During its last quarter report, the company reported an incredible $1.03 billion in revenue, an increase of 5% year-over-year.

What makes TWLO stand out is its innovative CustumerAI solutions. The product unlocks the great potential of AI for thousands of businesses, including predictive and generative tools, along with innovations in the Customer Data Platform.

With this great solution, the company is taking customer interaction to another level, as if it were presenting a super-powered version of AI.

