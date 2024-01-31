3 Once-in-a-Lifetime Gene Editing Stocks with Unprecedented Surge Potential

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Some of the top gene-editing stocks have had immense surge potential.

Look at CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP), for example.

After a positive outcome from a U.S. FDA advisory panel, and eventual U.S. FDA approval of CRSP’s sickle cell treatment, the stock exploded from a low of about $40 to a high of $63 a share. Then, just days ago, it also received US FDA approval for its gene-edited therapy for transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia (TDT) in patients 12 years and up.

Even more exciting, the treatments reportedly fix the genes responsible for the diseases. Then, following a one-time treatment, patients can reportedly live their lives, symptom-free.

Even better, analysts believe the treatment could have blockbuster potential. And while CRSP has certainly been an exciting stock to watch, there are other gene-editing stocks you may want to consider today, including:

Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) may also have unprecedented surge potential long term.

At the moment, it’s in clinical gene-editing trials for inherited diseases, such as Transthyretin (ATTR) amyloidosis. This is caused by a protein called transthyretin, which can change shape and form into fibrous clumps. Those clumps can then be deposited into various organs and peripheral nerves, which can cause them to function abnormally, as noted by Pfizer.

NTLA is entering Phase 3 trials with that program.

It’s also working on treatment for hereditary angioedema (HAE), a “rare inherited disorder characterized by recurrent episodes of the accumulation of fluids outside of the blood vessels, blocking the normal flow of blood or lymphatic fluid and causing rapid swelling of tissues in the hands, feet, limbs, face, intestinal tract or airway,” as noted by the National Organization for Rare Disorders. With HAE, the company is wrapping up enrollment for its Phase 2 study.

With HAE, NTLA may be able to initiate a Phase 3 study by the third quarter.

Verve Therapeutics (VERV)

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) has just one treatment in clinical trials at the moment.

Its VERVE-101 candidate, a single-course in vivo liver base editing medicine, is “currently being evaluated in a Phase 1b heart-1 clinical trial in patients with high-risk heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH), established atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD), and uncontrolled LDL-C levels on oral standard-of-care therapy,” as noted by the company.

So far, a clinical trial has shown that VERVE-101 led to reductions of disease-causing LDL-C in people living with HeFH.

Even better, further success could expose the company to the 31 million people around the world dealing with familial hypercholesterolemia. From there, the company hopes to expand its scope to treat a good chunk of the global population at risk for developing atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD).

Helping, Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) bought some of the commercialization rights to VERVE-101 in October. Even more impressive, Krishna Yeshwant, a director at Verve Therapeutics, bought $18 million worth of VERV stock in December.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (GNOM)

Or, if you want to diversify with most gene-editing stocks at a low cost, there’s the Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM). Since October, the ETF rallied from a low of $8.63 to a recent high of $11.87. While that may not be impressive at the moment, give it time. Further gene-editing trial success could eventually send the GNOM ETF back to $28 again.

With an expense ratio of 0.50%, the ETF invests in companies that could benefit from gene editing, genomic sequencing, genetic medicine/therapy, computational genomics, and biotechnology, as noted by GlobalXETFs.com. Some of its current top holdings include CRISPR Therapeutics, Moderna Inc.(NASDAQ:MRNA), Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) and 10X Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) to name a few.

