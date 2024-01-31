3 Once-in-a-Lifetime Flying Cars Stocks With Unprecedented Surge Potential

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Flying cars, previously a sci-fi fantasy, are becoming a reality and offer a promising prospect for investors interested in flying cars stocks. Revolutionary advancements in electric propulsion, autonomy, and other key technologies are driving a new era of air mobility. Remarkably, the market for these futuristic vehicles is skyrocketing from a substantial $133.07 billion in 2023. Further, the flying cars market is projected to ascend to an impressive $207.23 billion in 2024. This would mark a meteoric compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 55.7%.

Beneath this momentum lies a robust foundation of financial investment and visionary foresight. Major automotive, aerospace, and tech players have invested billions, recognizing its vast potential. Morgan Stanley analysts predict the market for aerial mobility could reach $1 trillion by 2040 and skyrocket to $9 trillion by 2050.

Hence, flying cars promise to revolutionize mobility, opening new opportunities for society and investors.

Joby Aviation (JOBY)

Joby Aviation (NASDAQ:JOBY) leads the eVTOL industry, positioning itself as a key player in flying car stocks. This California-based pioneer is revolutionizing urban transport, aiming to launch an affordable air taxi service by 2025. With over 1,000 successful test flights, Joby is not just aspiring but actively shaping the future of urban mobility.

Moreover, the company has surpassed crucial development milestones. First, it secured a Part 135 Air Carrier Certification from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) . Then, it impressively delivered its first production aircraft to fulfill a significant $131 million contract with the U.S. Air Force. These strides underline Joby’s commitment and capability in reshaping air mobility.

Not just ahead in technology, Joby is also financially robust with $1.1 billion in cash and short-term investments as of Q3 of 2023. Further, with a moderate buy rating from TipRanks analysts forecasting a 55% upside potential, Joby Aviation is leading the ascent in the flying car domain.

Archer Aviation (ACHR)

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) is ascending in the eVTOL market, with its share price soaring by 82% over the past year.

The strategic government contracts bolster this, including a significant deal with the U.S. Air Force worth up to $142 million and initiatives to pioneer air taxi networks in India. The company’s partnership with Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) further solidifies its production capabilities, with plans to help manufacture Archer Aviation’s air taxi.

Financially, Archer is navigating through clear skies. The recent $215 million equity investment round has significantly boosted its liquidity. Hence, the company reports nearly $600 million in assets, including cash and equivalents of $461 million, as of September 30th. This financial robustness and prudent operating expenses underline Archer’s prudent financial management.

Additionally, with a strong buy rating from TipRanks and an anticipated upside potential of 68.65%, the market recognizes Archer. Its strategic maneuvers solidly position it in the rapidly evolving eVTOL landscape.

Airbus (EADSY)

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) reigns in aerospace, known for its popular A320 and A380 jets.

And now, it ventures into urban air mobility with its eVTOL innovations, CityAirbus and Vahana. The CityAirbus stands out with its all-electric, four-seat setup, ready to cover 80 kilometers. This highlights Airbus’s drive towards sustainable aviation.

Moreover, the horizon for Airbus gleams particularly bright with the anticipated 2024 release of the A321XLR. This aircraft promises to eclipse its predecessors on multiple fronts, boasting superior efficiency and range.

Fueling this upbeat outlook are solid financials, with Airbus posting a robust revenue of $67.95 billion and earnings of $5.86 billion over the trailing twelve months. That is coupled with a 31.7% climb in share price over the past year and glowing endorsements from Wall Street as a buy. Airbus’s trajectory is aligned with the Quant rating’s strong buy stance, propelling investor confidence sky-high as the company charts a course for continued growth and innovation.

