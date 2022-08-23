3 Oil Stocks Still Minting Cash at $90 Oil

After a red-hot run to begin the year, oil prices have cooled off considerably over the past couple of months. Oil was recently down to around $90 a barrel, well off its highs in the $120s from earlier in the year.

However, while oil prices are down, oil pumps are still money-printing machines for most oil companies. Three oil stocks minting a boatload of cash at $90 oil are Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG), and EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG).

Putting its oil-fueled cash flow to work

Devon Energy initially estimated that it would produce $5 billion in free cash flow this year, assuming oil prices averaged $85 a barrel. Thanks to higher-than-expected oil prices during the first half of the year, the company now expects to produce $6.5 billion of free cash (assuming oil averages $95 a barrel during the second half). That's a more-than-25% increase despite service cost inflation and higher capital costs due to a recent acquisition.

Devon has been using its oil-fueled cash flows to pay a monster dividend. The oil company pays a fixed-plus-variable dividend, with the variable payment up to 50% of its post-base-dividend free cash flow. With oil prices soaring, Devon has boosted its dividend by more than 200% over the past year, increasing both payments. The combined dividend has yielded over 8% this year, double the oil industry's average and six times higher than the S&P 500's dividend yield. Devon has also authorized a $2 billion share repurchase program, or enough to retire 6% of its outstanding stock.

The company has also started using its oil-fueled cash flows to buy more cash-gushing oil properties. In June, it agreed to buy the leasehold interests and related assets of RimRock Oil and Gas in the Willison Basin for $865 million. That price was 2.2 times cash flow and a greater-than-25% free cash flow yield. Meanwhile, earlier this month, Devon agreed to buy Validus Energy for $1.8 billion. It paid an even lower value of two times cash flow and a 30% free cash flow yield. These deals will supply the company with even more cash flow in the coming quarters.

Cashing in on higher crude prices

Diamondback Energy generated a record $1.3 billion of free cash flow during the second quarter. That was 35% above the Q1 total, driven by oil prices that averaged $108.80 per barrel in the period, or $97.32 per barrel net of the company's oil hedges. Diamondback Energy used that cash to reduce its net debt by 5%, pay a combined fixed-plus-variable dividend of $3.05 per share (a 9.5% annualized dividend yield on its stock price), and repurchase 2.3 million of its shares.

While lower oil prices will impact Diamondback's cash flow, the company estimates it can produce $4.3 billion in free cash this year at $90 oil. It plans to return 75% of that money to shareholders via dividends and its stock repurchase program. That's up from 50% earlier this year. The company also doubled its repurchase authorization to $4 billion. With lower oil prices sending Diamondback Energy's stock price down nearly 20% from its peak, its repurchase program can retire even more shares.

Prioritizing dividend payments

EOG Resources produced $3.6 billion of free cash flow during the first half of 2022. The oil giant said it could make another $4.1 billion in the second half if oil averages $95 per barrel. While that's a little above the current price, the oil company is still on track to produce a prodigious amount of free cash flow this year.

EOG Resources plans to return at least 60% of that money to shareholders. Its primary focus is to pay a growing base dividend, which it set at $3.00 per share this year. It offers one of the highest base dividend yields in the oil patch at around 2.5%.

In addition, EOG declared another $4.30 per share in special dividends this year, bringing its total committed cash payout to $4.3 billion. The company intends to use its remaining free cash to strengthen its balance sheet, make low-cost property acquisitions, and possibly return additional money to shareholders. Meanwhile, it will likely continue growing its base dividend, which has expanded at a more-than-20% annual rate over the years.

Even $90 oil is a great price for these oil stocks

While oil prices have lost their handle on the triple digits, Devon Energy, Diamondback Energy, and EOG Resources can still produce a gusher of cash at $90 a barrel. As a result, they expect to continue paying big-time dividends to their investors. That makes them great oil stocks to consider buying in the current environment to cash in on crude prices.

10 stocks we like better than Devon Energy

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Devon Energy wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 17, 2022

Matthew DiLallo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.