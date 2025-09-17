3 Oil Stocks With EPS Momentum That Investors Should Track

Earnings per share (‘EPS’) growth is a key driver of stock performance, and in the Oil – Energy space, it often signals real strength. While the sector can be volatile, consistent EPS growth stands out. Three names worth noting — Par Pacific Holdings ( PARR ), Oceaneering International ( OII ) and TechnipFMC plc ( FTI ) — have delivered strong EPS gains in recent years, making them interesting options for investors at current levels.

Par Pacific Holdings: Based in Houston, Par Pacific operates an integrated energy platform spanning refining, retail and logistics. With 219,000 barrels per day of refining capacity, extensive storage and transportation assets, and over 100 fuel and convenience store locations, this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company serves key western U.S. markets.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Par Pacific balances conventional fuel supply with emerging decarbonization initiatives, while also holding a significant interest in natural gas production, positioning itself for both stability and future growth.

Par Pacific's earnings are anticipated to jump 516.2% in 2025. What’s more impressive is that this year’s projected earnings of $2.28 per share are likely to see a neat 32% increase over the last six years, with 2019 EPS at $1.73 a share.

Oceaneering International: It is a global technology company known for delivering engineered services, products and advanced robotic solutions across offshore energy, defense, aerospace, and industrial manufacturing. Oceaneering thrives in demanding environments, applying its expertise in robotics, automation and software to solve complex challenges for clients worldwide.

Energy remains the backbone of Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) Oceaneering, contributing nearly three-quarters of revenues, while defense and aerospace add meaningful diversification. With consistent free cash flow, renewed share repurchases and double-digit EBITDA growth expected in 2025, Oceaneering is focused on expanding digital and robotics-driven opportunities.

OII earnings are forecast to increase 57.9% in 2025 to $1.80 per share. That would be an outstanding turnaround from the 2019 adjusted loss of 83 cents a share.

TechipFMC: It is a global provider of subsea and surface technologies, supporting both traditional oil and gas projects and emerging energy solutions. TechnipFMC’s Subsea business leverages the integrated iEPCI model, enabling faster and more cost-effective project execution, while the Surface segment delivers systems for land and shallow water operations. This UK-headquartered company, in its current form, came into existence following the January 2017 merger between Technip and FMC Technologies.

This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) firm’s innovation-led approach, anchored by digital tools and proprietary platforms, strengthens project economics and reduces carbon intensity. With strategic alliances and rising subsea orders, TechnipFMC continues to drive efficiency, resilience, and long-term energy transition opportunities.

TechnipFMC earnings are expected to improve 20% this year to $2.18 per share. As a matter of fact, 2025 could witness an attractive 275% increase from the 2019 adjusted EPS of 60 cents a share.

