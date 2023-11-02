3 of the Mightiest Mega-Cap Stocks for a Buy-and-Hold Portfolio

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Investors buy and hold mega-cap stocks that stand the test of time to build their financial freedom or retirement investment portfolios. Many of these companies are what many people would consider “too big to fail” — companies leading in their industry that have become household names. In the stock market, mega-cap stocks represent companies valued at $200 billion or more.

Mega-cap stocks are industry giants that have survived several economic downturns and have proven to investors that they are at the top of their game no matter the state of the markets. They’re usually lower-risk and financially stable, which is why you would find them in other long-term investors’ portfolios. These stocks have lesser volatility and lower price fluctuations, making them an excellent choice for anyone starting to build their retirement portfolio. If you are not sure where to invest your money for the future, then these three stocks may be a perfect place to start.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) is a behemoth in the world of the stock market, growing from an online marketplace for books into a technological behemoth that offers services beyond its original e-commerce identity. The company now provides electronic devices under its Kindle brand, home and security products under its Ring brand, cloud services & API under its Amazon Web Services (AWS) and entertainment through its Amazon Prime—the list goes on. Amazon’s growth story starts as a humble business expanding into a global phenomenon with innovative ideas that helped shape the world of e-commerce.

AMZN has set its sights on expanding into the pharmacy business with its RxPass. This allows Amazon Prime subscribers to get discounted prices on generic medications that help treat chronic conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure and save up to 47% on medications. The company is also growing its cloud business alongside the market’s continuous adoption of Machine Learning and AI.

Analysts recommend AMZN as a “Strong Buy” with a potential of reaching up to $230.00 in the next 12 months. This strong growth prospect and high potential upside for its size make AMZN one of our top picks for mega-cap stocks.

Meta Platforms (META)

Another household staple is Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), formerly known as Facebook. The company is one of the most influential companies of our time and is arguably synonymous with the word “social media.”

Meta was founded by college students at Harvard to connect people around their university. The social media website later revolutionized how people communicate and share information. Today, Meta has grown into one of the biggest companies in Silicon Valley, and it’s expanded its services into other segments with apps like Messenger and other acquired social media apps. The company has also delved into virtual reality devices, software and content with its Reality Labs segment.

META’s latest quarter showed a solid financial performance, with earnings beating analyst expectations by 21.27% and revenue growing at 23% YoY. Net income also increased by 164% and diluted EPS by 168%. The company continuously focuses on advancing AI and implementing it in its platform to increase engagement. META recently introduced an AI studio to help its customers create custom chatbots that will run on its messaging apps. The company also released its Meta Quest 3 headset to provide a next-level experience in mixed reality. A strong growth trend, even for its size, makes META one of our top mega-cap stocks.

Proctor & Gamble (PG)

The last on our list of mega-cap stocks to buy and hold is a household name not from the tech industry. Proctor & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) offers consumer goods globally. Some of its most famous products are Head & Shoulders, Rejoice, Olay, Pantene, Safeguard, and Tide among others. The company has a 180-year history and has survived several economic downturns and provided investors with growth and a stable income in their portfolio via cash dividends. The company is part of the elite Dividend Kings with a history of consecutively increasing their dividends for 67 straight years.

PG’s latest financials show that the company still has room for growth, with net sales growing 6% and diluted EPS by 17% YoY. The company beat analyst expectations by 7.08% and is a top stock pick with its “Strong Buy” ratings. Proctor & Gamble remains optimistic about the upcoming fiscal year, expecting its organic and overall sales growth to increase by 4-5% and 2-4%, respectively. With solid management and a heavy focus on superior products to drive brand choice, that company is set to sustain its strong momentum, which makes PG a part of our top mega-cap stocks list.

