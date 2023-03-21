3 of the BEST REITs for Retiring Rich

Investing in real estate investment trusts (REITs) is a great way to add real estate exposure to your portfolio. Just as landlords receive passive income from properties, investors in REITs receive passive income via dividends. One of the most popular and highest-quality REITs is Realty Income (NYSE: O).

In today's video, I cover three of the highest-quality REITs on the market today. Consider subscribing to the channel for more dividend-related content.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of March 17, 2023. The video was published on March 20, 2023.

Mark Roussin, CPA has positions in Prologis, Realty Income, and W. P. Carey. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Prologis. The Motley Fool recommends Realty Income and W. P. Carey. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Mark Roussin is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.