3 of the Best Dividend Stocks, According to Analysts—3/17/2023

In the current uncertain market scenario, investors might want to invest in stocks that offer a steady income – dividend-paying stocks. Let’s take a look at three such stocks with impressive dividend histories, Philip Morris (NYSE:PM), Blackstone (NYSE:BX), and Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG). Also, strong fundamentals and robust cash flows add to the appeal of these stocks.

Philip Morris International, Inc.

Philip Morris has a glorious record of raising dividends for 14 straight years. The tobacco company offers a dividend yield of 5.3% along with a dividend payout ratio of 89.96%. The company’s high-margin business and rising cash flows justify its considerably high payout ratio.

Further, the growing demand for Philip Morris’ smoke-free product, especially among young adults, is expected to support revenue growth. On top of that, the company’s $2 billion cost-efficiency program might drive its bottom-line performance.

Is PM a Buy or Sell?

Wall Street is cautiously optimistic about the prospects of PM stock. It has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on seven Buys, four Holds, and one Sell. Also, the average price target of $111.83, signals a 17.2% upside potential from its current level.

The Blackstone Group

Blackstone’s trend of returning almost all of its earnings to investors in the form of dividends or share buybacks is encouraging. While this changes the dividend payment amount every quarter, the overall payment has risen steadily over the past years. At present, BX stock has a dividend yield of 5.1%.

The company boasts a diversified business model that includes investments in private equity, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. Additionally, Blackstone’s strong financial performance is supported by its rising assets under management (AUM). Moreover, the company’s top position in the alternative investment industry should drive further growth.

Is BX a Good Stock to Buy?

BX stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. This is based on 12 Buy, four Hold, and one Sell recommendations. The average stock price target of $102.93 implies 18% upside potential.

Simon Property Group, Inc.

Investing in real estate investment trusts (REITs) is one of the best ways to earn a regular income. These companies generally pay out a large chunk of their earnings as dividends. Simon operates high-end shopping malls and premium outlet malls. It boasts an attractive dividend yield of 6.45%.

While rising interest rates continue to be a headwind for the REIT sector, a strong labor market and rising wages are expected to keep supporting Simon’s performance.

Is SPG a Good Stock to Buy?

At the moment, SPG stock seems like a decent option to invest in. It has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on six Buys and four Holds. Meanwhile, analysts’ average price target of $132.69 implies 21.4% upside potential.

Ending Thoughts

Investors looking to generate steady passive income may consider adding these stocks to their portfolios. Interestingly, analysts expect these stocks to register gains in the next 12 months.

