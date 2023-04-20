3 of the Best Dividend Kings to Buy for the Rest of 2023

A Dividend King is any stock that has increased its dividend for 50+ consecutive years. These are among the most consistent dividend growers on the market today. One of the leaders happens to be the healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), which recently increased its dividend for the 61st consecutive year.

Check out this video where I cover three of the best Dividend Kings to buy for the remainder of 2023. Also, consider subscribing to the channel.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of April 18, 2023. The video was published on April 19, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Johnson & Johnson

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Johnson & Johnson wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 10, 2023

Mark Roussin, CPA has positions in Altria Group and Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson and Lowe's Companies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Mark Roussin is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.