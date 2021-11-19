3 Nuveen Mutual Funds You Must Grab Today

Nuveen Investments, headquartered in Chicago, IL, was founded in 1898 by John Nuveen. The company aims to provide financial services to its clients by using the multi-boutique structure. It provides these services through an independent team comprising Nuveen Asset Management, Winslow Capital and Symphony.

Nuveen is the number one farmland assets manager in the world and a leader in alternative investments. In its Multi-Asset Solutions, the company had $1.2 trillion of assets under management as of Jun 30, 2021. Nuveen offers a wide range of asset classes and products, ranging from equity and alternative funds to municipal and taxable fixed-income bond funds.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Nuveen mutual funds, namely Nuveen Municipal Total Return Managed Accounts NMTRX, Nuveen All-American Municipal Bond Fund Class A FLAAX and Nuveen Minnesota Municipal Bond Fund Class A FJMNX. Each sports a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Nuveen Minnesota Municipal Bond Fund Class A intends to maximize tax-free current income. FJMNX invests a chunk of its assets in municipal bonds that pay interest, which is free from regular federal and the Minnesota state income tax.

Nuveen Minnesota Municipal Bond Fund Class A has a three-year annualized return of 4.7%. As of the end of July 2021, FJMNX held 463 issues, with 2.29% of its assets invested in WESTERN MINN MUN PWR AGY MINN PWR SUPPLY REV 5%.

Nuveen Municipal Total Return Managed Accounts aims to offer a high current income that is exempted from regular federal income taxes. NMTRX invests the majority of assets in tax-free municipal bonds. Nuveen Municipal Total Return Managed Accounts may also invest about half of its assets in below-investment-grade municipal bonds.

NMTRX has three-year annualized returns of nearly 6%. Martin J. Doyle has continued as the fund manager of Nuveen Municipal Total Return Managed Accounts since 2007.

Nuveen All-American Municipal Bond Fund Class A invests the lion’s share of its assets in municipal debt securities that are free from the federal personal income tax. These muni bonds are rated Baa/BBB or higher. FLAAX may also invest around one-fifth of its assets in “junk” or high-yield bonds.

Nuveen All-American Municipal Bond Fund Class A seeks tax-exempted income and has three-year annualized returns of 5.9%. FLAAX has an expense ratio of 0.70% compared with the category average of 0.73%.

