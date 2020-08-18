3 Nuveen Mutual Funds You Must Buy for Spectacular Gains

With $1 trillion in assets under management as of Jun 30, 2020, Nuveen Investments manages a wide range of mutual funds, including both equity and fixed income funds, and domestic and foreign funds. Founded in 1898 by John Nuveen, the company currently has more than $467 billion of assets invested in municipal fixed income bonds.

Nuveen manages assets across a wide range of asset classes and products. Also, Nuveen offers financial services to its clients by using the multi-boutique structure. The company provides these services through its independent team, comprising Nuveen Asset Management, Winslow Capital and Symphony.

Nuveen Missouri Municipal Bond Fund Class A FMOTX aims to offer a high level of current interest income that is exempted from regular federal, Missouri State and, in some cases, Missouri local income taxes, and is on par with capital preservation. The fund invests the majority of its assets in investment grade municipal bonds that are rated BBB/Baa or higher at the time of purchase by at least one independent rating agency or judged similarly by the fund’s adviser. The product may also invest a smaller portion of its assets in high yield bonds. FMOTX has returned 3.7% over the past three years.

Christopher L. Drahn is the fund manager of FMOTX since 2011.

Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG Fund Class A NWCAX aims for capital growth over a long period. The fund invests the majority of its assets in equity securities of companies based in the United States that have a market capitalization of $4 billion or more at the time of purchase. Its adviser also considers a company’s Environmental, Social and Governance factors before investing in it. NWCAX has returned 20.1% over the past three years.

NWCAX has an expense ratio of 0.98% compared with the category average of 1.05%.

Nuveen North Carolina Municipal Bond Fund Class C2 FCNCX aims to provide a high level of current interest income, exempt from regular federal, North Carolina State and North Carolina local income taxes. The fund invests the majority of assets in investment-grade municipal bonds. FCNCX has three-year annualized returns of 2.9%.

As of the end of June 2020, FCNCX held 247 issues, with 2.13% of its assets invested in NORTH CAROLINA TPK AUTH TRIANGLE EXPWY SYS REV 0%.

