3 Nuveen Mutual Funds Worthy of Your Attention

Nuveen Investments, headquartered in Chicago, IL, was founded in 1898 by John Nuveen. The company aims to provide financial services to its clients using a multi-boutique structure. It provides these services through an independent team, comprising Nuveen Asset Management, Winslow Capital and Symphony.



Nuveen is the number one farmland assets manager in the world and a leader in alternative investments. In its Multi-Asset Solutions, the company had $1.1 trillion of assets under management as of Mar 31, 2023. Nuveen offers a wide range of asset classes and products, ranging from equity and alternative funds to municipal and taxable fixed-income bond funds.



Below, we share with you three top-ranked Nuveen mutual funds, viz., Nuveen Small/Mid Cap Value Fund NSMAX, Nuveen International Value Fund NAIGX and Nuveen High Yield Municipal Bond Fund NHMAX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Nuveen mutual funds.



Nuveen Small/Mid Cap Value Fund invests most of its assets along with borrowings, if any, in equity securities of domestic companies with market capitalization equivalent to that of the companies listed on the Russell 2500 Value Index at the time of purchase. NSMAX also invests a comparatively small portion of its net assets in equity securities of foreign companies, including emerging markets.



Nuveen Small/Mid Cap Value Fund has three-year annualized returns of 19.7%. As of December 2022, NSMAX held 55 issues, with 3% of its assets invested in Nvent Electric.



Nuveen International Value Fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in equity securities of companies domiciled in countries other than the United States. NAIGX advisors choose to invest in securities of small, mid and large capitalizations.



Nuveen International Value has three-year annualized returns of 15.3%. James T. Stephenson has been one of the fund managers of NAIGX since February 2018.



Nuveen High Yield Municipal Bond Fund seeks to preserve capital while offering a high level of current interest income that is free from standard federal income taxes. NHMAX advisors choose to invest in medium- to low-quality bonds.



Nuveen High Yield Municipal Bond Fund has three-year annualized returns of 3.7%. NHMAX has an expense ratio of 0.74% compared with the category average of 0.92%.

