3 Nuveen Mutual Funds Worth Adding to Your Portfolio

With $1.2 trillion in assets under management as of Dec 31, 2020, Nuveen, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America. It manages a wide range of mutual funds, including both equity and fixed income funds, and domestic and foreign funds. Founded in 1898 by John Nuveen, the company currently has more than $467 billion of assets invested in municipal fixed income bonds.

Nuveen manages assets across a wide range of asset classes and products. Also, Nuveen offers financial services to its clients by using the multi-boutique structure. The company provides these services through its independent team, comprising Nuveen Asset Management, Winslow Capital and Symphony.

Nuveen Missouri Municipal Bond Fund Class A FMOTX aims to offer a high level of current interest income that is exempted from regular federal, Missouri State and, in some cases, Missouri local income taxes, and is on par with capital preservation. The fund invests the majority of its assets in investment grade municipal bonds that are rated BBB/Baa or higher at the time of purchase by at least one independent rating agency or judged similarly by the fund’s adviser. The product may also invest a smaller portion of its assets in high-yield bonds. FMOTX has returned 4.3% over the past three years.

Christopher L. Drahn is the fund manager of FMOTX since 2011.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Bond Fund Class A NMBAX seeks a high level of interest income which is exempted from federal income taxes as well as capital preservation. NMBAX invests a bulk of its assets in municipal bonds free from federal personal income tax. These investment grade municipal bonds are generally rated Baa/BBB or higher. NMBAX has three-year annualized returns of 4.4%.

NMBAX has an expense ratio of 0.65% compared with the category average of 0.69%.

Nuveen Minnesota Municipal Bond Fund Class A FJMNX seeks to maximize tax-free current income. FJMNX invests a major portion of its assets in municipal bonds that pay interest which is free from regular federal and Minnesota personal income tax. FJMNX has a three-year annualized return of 4.1%.

As of the end of February 2020, FJMNX held 423 issues, with 2.34% of its assets invested in WESTERN MINN MUN PWR AGY MINN PWR SUPPLY REV 5%.

