3 Nuveen Mutual Funds to Buy for Decent Returns

Nuveen Investments, headquartered in Chicago, IL, was founded in 1898 by John Nuveen. The company seeks to provide financial services to clients by using the multi-boutique structure. It provides these services through an independent team comprising Nuveen Asset Management, Winslow Capital and Symphony.

The company is the number one farmland assets manager in the world and a leader in alternative investments. In its Multi-Asset Solutions, the company had $1 trillion of assets under management as of Mar 31, 2020. Nuveen offers a wide range of asset classes and products ranging from equity and alternative funds to municipal and taxable fixed-income bond funds.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Nuveen mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform peers in the future.

Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG Fund Class ANWCAX aims for capital growth over a long period. The fund invests the majority of its assets in equity securities of companies based in the United States that have a market capitalization of $4 billion or more at the time of purchase. The fund’s adviser also considers a company’s Environmental, Social and Governance factors before investing in it.NWCAX returned 16.8% over the past three years.

NWCAX has an expense ratio of 0.98% compared with the category average of 1.05%.

Nuveen Strategic Income Fund Class A FCDDX aims for total return. The fund invests the majority of its assets in securities of income-producing securities. These could comprise U.S. government securities; residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed and floating rate loans, domestic and foreign corporate debt obligations along others. FCDDX returned 2.5% over the past three years.

Douglas M. Baker is the fund manager of FCDDX since 2016.

Nuveen Missouri Municipal Bond Fund Class A FMOTX aims to offer a high level of current interest income that is exempted from regular federal, Missouri State and, in some cases, Missouri local income taxes and is on par with capital preservation. The fund invests the majority of its assets in investment grade municipal bonds that are rated BBB/Baa or higher at the time of purchase by at least one independent rating agency or judged similarly by the fund’s adviser.The fund may also invest a smaller portion of its assets in high yield bonds. FMOTX returned 2.8% over the past three years.

As of Mar 31, 2020, FMOTX held 346 issues, with 1.82% of its assets invested in MISSOURI ST DEV FIN BRD SOLID WASTE DISP REV 5.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.