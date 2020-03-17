3 Nuveen Mutual Funds to Add to Your Portfolio

Nuveen Investments, headquartered in Chicago, IL, was founded in 1898 by John Nuveen. The company seeks to provide financial services to clients by using the multi-boutique structure. It provides these services through an independent team comprising Nuveen Asset Management, Winslow Capital and Symphony.

The company is the number one farmland assets manager in the world and a leader in alternative investments. In its Multi-Asset Solutions, the company had $1 trillion of assets under management as of Dec 31, 2019. Nuveen offers a wide range of asset classes and products ranging from equity and alternative funds to municipal and taxable fixed income bond funds.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Nuveen mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Nuveen Strategic Income Fund Class A FCDDX aims to maximize total return. The fund invests the majority of its assets in income-producing securities. Its investments include U.S. government securities, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed and floating rate loans, preferred securities and municipal securities, etc. FCDDX has three-year annualized returns of 4.6%.

FCDDX has an expense ratio of 0.85% compared with the category average of 1.02%.

Nuveen Global Infrastructure Fund Class A FGIAX aims growth of capital and income over a long period of time. It invests the majority of its assets in securities of U.S. and non-U.S. infrastructure-related companies. The fund diversifies its assets across a number of countries. Under normal circumstances, 40% of the fund’s net assets are invested in securities of non-U.S. issuers. In addition, the fund invests a quarter of its assets in equity securities of emerging market issuers. FGIAX has three-year annualized returns of 8.1%.

Jay L. Rosenberg is the fund manager of FGIAX since 2007.

Nuveen California High Yield Municipal Bond Fund Class A NCHAX invests a large chunk of its assets in debt securities issued by municipal bodies that are expected to provide return free from regular federal and California personal income tax. NCHAX seeks a high level of tax-exempted current income. NCHAX has three-year annualized returns of 8.4%.

As of the end of February 2020, NCHAX held 729 issues, with 1.46% of its assets invested in CALIFORNIA CMNTY HSG AGY ESSENTIAL HSG REV 5%.

