3 Nuveen Mutual Funds That Deserve Your Attention

With $1.1 trillion in assets under management as of Jun 30, 2022, Nuveen, LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America. It manages a wide range of mutual funds, including both equity and fixed-income funds, and domestic and foreign funds. Founded in 1898 by John Nuveen, the company currently has more than $478 billion of assets invested in fixed-income bonds.

Nuveen manages assets across a wide range of asset classes and products. Also, Nuveen offers financial services to its clients using a multi-boutique structure. The company provides these services through its independent team, comprising Nuveen Asset Management, Winslow Capital and Symphony.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked mid-cap blend mutual funds, namely Nuveen Mid Cap Value Fd FACSX, Nuveen Dividend Value Fd FFEFX and Nuveen Limited Term Municipal Bond Fund FLTRX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Nuveen Mid Cap Value Fd seeks capital appreciation by investing the majority of its net assets in common stocks of mid-cap companies. FACSX defines mid-cap companies as companies that have market capitalization within the range of the companies on the Russell MidcapA Index on the last business day of the month in which its most recent reconstitution was completed.

Nuveen Mid Cap Value Fd has three-year annualized returns of 9%. As of July 2022, FACSX held 76 issues with 2.2% of its assets invested in Devon Energy.

Nuveen Dividend Value Fd invests the majority of its net assets in equity securities. FFEFX invests in convertible securities in pursuit of both long-term growth of capital and income, and may invest a part of its assets in non-dollar-denominated equity securities of non-U.S. issuers.

Nuveen Dividend Value Fund has three-year annualized returns of 6.7%. FFEFX has an expense ratio of 0.60% compared with the category average of 0.94%.

Nuveen Limited Term Municipal Bond Fund seeks current interest income exempted from federal income taxes alongside the preservation of capital by investing the majority of its assets in investment-grade municipal bonds rated BBB/Baa or higher. FLTRX also invests a small portion of its net assets in below-investment-grade municipal bonds or junk bonds.

Nuveen Limited Term Municipal Bond Fund fund has three-year annualized returns of 0.1%. Paul L. Brennan has been one of the fund managers of FLTRX since 2006.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all mid-cap blend mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Nuveen mutual funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2023? From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%.

Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (FLTRX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (FACSX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (FFEFX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.