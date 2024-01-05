3 Nuveen Mutual Funds for Reliable Returns

Nuveen Investments, headquartered in Chicago, IL, was founded in 1898 by John Nuveen. The company aims to provide financial services to its clients using a multi-boutique structure. It provides these services through an independent team comprising Nuveen Asset Management, Winslow Capital and Symphony.

Nuveen is the number one farmland assets manager in the world and a leader in alternative investments. In its Multi-Asset Solutions, the company had $1.1 trillion in assets under management as of Jun 30, 2023. Nuveen offers a wide range of asset classes and products, ranging from equity and alternative funds to municipal and taxable fixed-income bond funds.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Nuveen mutual funds, viz., Nuveen International Sm Cp Fund NWAIX, Nuveen International Value Fund NCIGX and Nuveen Global Infrastructure Fund FGIAX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Nuveen mutual funds.

Nuveen International Sm Cp Fund invests most of its assets along with borrowings, if any, in small-capitalization companies. NWAIX advisors also invest in securities of non-U.S. companies and derivatives.

Nuveen International Sm Cp Fund has three-year annualized returns of 0.4%. NWAIX has an expense ratio of 1.19% compared with the category average of 1.22%.

Nuveen International Value Fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. NCIGX invests in equity securities of companies domiciled in countries other than the United States.

Nuveen International Value Fund has three-year annualized returns of 6.7%. By the end of June 2023, NCIGX had 3.6% of its assets invested in ING Groep N.V.

Nuveen Global Infrastructure Fund invests most of its assets in equity securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. infrastructure-related companies. FGIAX advisors also choose to invest in equity securities of emerging market issuers.

Nuveen Global Infrastructure Fund has three-year annualized returns of 4.7%. Jay L. Rosenberg has been one of the fund managers of FGIAX since December 2007.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Nuveen mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Nuveen mutual funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?



Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>





Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services likeSurprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (NCIGX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (FGIAX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (NWAIX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.