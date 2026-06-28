3 Nuclear Stocks Worth Owning for the Entire Year as Power Demand Keeps Climbing

Key Points

Nuclear is the next big theme in energy. If you aren't already invested, there's still time.

There are plenty of nuclear stocks in the market, but the best ones are already leading from the front.

One utility, for instance, is signing 20-year deals with hyperscalers, while another is powering the U.S. Navy's fleet.

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For decades, the ghosts of the Fukushima Daiichi disaster haunted the global nuclear energy industry. Wind and solar grabbed the clean-energy spotlight, pushing nuclear into obscurity as investments dried up.

Then came the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, and things changed practically overnight.

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A single next-generation AI server rack can consume as much power as dozens of standard households at peak. A terrifying reality hit tech giants: Their ambitious AI growth plans were about to outgrow the aging, capacity-strained power grids. Because wind and solar are intermittent, they simply cannot guarantee the 24/7 uptime that data centers require. Nuclear power wasn't an alternative anymore. It became the only viable option.

The momentum now appears unstoppable. The U.S. government wants to quadruple nuclear energy capacity from around 100 gigawatts (GW) today to 400 GW by 2050 and is pouring billions of dollars into jump-starting the industry. Utilities are signing historic deals, and more and more nuclear start-ups are hitting the market.

Yet, to successfully ride this wave in 2026 and beyond, you must know exactly where the money is flowing and follow that smart money. With that in mind, here are three no-brainer nuclear stocks worth owning now.

Owning the entire nuclear fuel chain

You can't run a nuclear reactor without uranium. Uranium is mined, milled into "yellowcake," enriched, and then formed into uranium oxide powder. From there, it is baked into ceramic pellets, stacked into fuel rods, bundled into massive fuel assemblies, and finally loaded into a reactor core to generate electricity.

While some companies only mine the raw commodity and others handle processing, Cameco (NYSE: CCJ) is among the few that capture the entire value chain.

It is the world's second-largest uranium miner behind Kazakhstan's state-owned Kazatomprom, operating the ultra-rich, high-grade deposits in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin. Cameco is also a dominant force in refining, chemical conversion, and fuel fabrication, and it owns a stake in Global Laser Enrichment, which is pioneering next-generation laser-based uranium enrichment technology.

To top it all, Cameco owns a 49% stake in Westinghouse Electric, one of the world's leading nuclear reactor builders and service providers. Westinghouse recently struck a transformational $80 billion partnership with the U.S. government to build a fleet of new nuclear reactors.

So, Cameco not only holds significant pricing power but also generates highly visible cash flows from utilities under long-term contracts. With the company already locking contracts to deliver over 28 million pounds of uranium every year over the next five years, with commitments higher than the average from 2026 to 2028, this is a buy-and-forget nuclear energy stock.

Serving the defense

BWX Technologies (NYSE: BWXT) is one of the most structurally sound companies in the entire nuclear energy industry. While speculative start-ups hog the headlines, BWX holds a virtual monopoly on an incredibly high-barrier business: It is the exclusive manufacturer of nuclear reactors and highly engineered components for the U.S. Navy's submarines and aircraft carriers.

Rising geopolitical tensions are driving aggressive defense spending, and that's showing clearly in BWX's numbers. It exited the first quarter of fiscal 2026 with a backlog of $8.6 billion, up 75% year over year. Government bookings surged nearly 9x to $1.9 billion in the quarter, anchored by a massive $1.4 billion contract for the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program.

While defense provides the steady, recession-proof revenue stream, the global surge in power demand is providing BWX with its next hypergrowth catalyst. The company already builds critical components for small modular reactors and other technologies and is now expanding its U.S. commercial manufacturing footprint through its upcoming acquisition of Precision Components Group.

With that kind of a business profile, BWX stock offers a rare combination of rock-solid defense flows and explosive commercial upside from the AI power boom.

This is a solid buy opportunity

Vistra (NYSE: VST) owns a massive 44 gigawatt (GW) capacity generation fleet. While 60% of the mix is natural gas, Vistra also boasts the second-largest nuclear fleet in the U.S. behind Constellation Energy.

Tech giants are hungry for uninterrupted power and are flocking to Vistra. The company contracted nearly 3.8 GW of nuclear power plant capacity last year in two landmark 20-year deals, one each with Meta and Amazon's Amazon Web Services (AWS). These multiyear power purchase agreements are shifting Vistra away from volatile merchant pricing into highly predictable revenue.

To cement its footprint further in the largest power markets, including PJM, ERCOT (the Texas grid), and ISO-NE (New England), Vistra is acquiring Cogentrix for $4 billion. This move will expand its natural gas fleet to 26 GW, offering immediate scale to support the global power surge.

Vistra expects to have $10 billion in free cash between 2026 and 2027. That should easily fund the Cogentrix acquisition while supporting bigger dividends and share buybacks. With Vistra shares still down about 11% in one year, you wouldn't want to miss the buy opportunity.

Should you buy stock in Vistra right now?

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Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, BWX Technologies, Cameco, Constellation Energy, Meta Platforms, and Vistra. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.