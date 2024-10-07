3 Northern Mutual Funds You Should Keep an Eye on

Northern mutual funds, under the management of Northern Trust Corporation, managed $1. 2 trillion in assets as of June 30, 2024. It provides a diverse range of investment options such as equity, fixed-income, asset and alternative markets using both active and index management strategies. Northern mutual funds emphasize integrating social and governance (ESG) considerations into their investment choices. These aspects collectively position Northern mutual funds as a strong investment option.

We have chosen three Northern mutual funds — Northern Income Equity NOIEX, Northern International Equity NOIGX and Northern Large Cap Core NOLCX — that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Northern Income Equity fund invests most of its assets in income-producing equity securities, including dividend-paying common and preferred stocks. NOIEX advisors also invest in derivatives such as stock index futures contracts.

Reed A. LeMar has been the lead manager of NOIEX since July 31, 2017. Most of the fund’s exposure is in companies like Apple Inc. (7.6%), NVIDIA Corp (6.8%) and Microsoft Corp (6.7%) as of June 30, 2024.

NOIEX’s three-year and five-year annualized returns are almost 9.9% and 14.6%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.49%. NOIEX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Northern International Equity fund invests most of its assets in equity securities. NOIGX advisors also invest in securities of companies outside the United States with market capitalization over $1 billion.

Mark C. Sodergren has been the lead manager of NOIGX since Jan. 1, 2017. Most of the fund’s exposure is in companies like Novartis AG (2.1%), Shell PLC (2%) and Novo Nordisk A/S (1.5%) as of June 30, 2024.

NOIGX’s three-year and five-year annualized returns are almost 5.9% and 8.8%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.51%. NOIGX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Northern Large Cap Core fund invests most of its net assets in a broadly diversified portfolio of domestic and foreign large-cap companies that are traded in the United States. NOLCX advisors consider large-cap companies as those with market capital within the range of the companies listed on the Russell 1000 Index.

Sridhar Kancharla has been the lead manager of NOLCX since July 31, 2024. Most of the fund’s exposure is in companies like Microsoft Corp (7.8%), Apple Inc. (7.2%) and NVIDIA Corp (6.3%) as of June 30, 2024.

NOLCX ’s three-year and five-year annualized returns are almost 10.4% and 16.2%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.45%. NOLCX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

