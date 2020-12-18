3 Northern Mutual Funds You Must Grab Today

Founded in 1889, Northern Trusts managed assets worth more than $1 trillion as of Sep 30, 2020, based on assets raised in the country. The company generally focuses on funds that have a long-term performance goal. Moreover, the Northern funds do not bear sales load, making them strong investment choices for those seeking low-cost funds.

Northern Trusts is one of the major asset management companies, providing a variety of investment solutions and strategies to both individuals and institutions. It comprises investment professionals with experience of more than 15 years. At present, the company has more than 20 branches globally with around 18,800 employees.

Below we focus on three top-ranked Northern mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Northern funds.

Northern Arizona Tax-Exempt Fund NOAZX seeks to offer high current income exempted from regular federal income tax and Arizona State personal income tax by investing in municipal instruments. The fund invests the majority of its assets in debt instruments that pay interest exempted from regular federal income tax and in instruments that provide income exempted from Arizona State personal income tax. NOAZX carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has three-year annualized returns of 3.9%.

As of the end of September 2020, NOAZX held 109 issues, with 3.44% of its assets invested in PHOENIX ARIZ CIVIC IMPT CORP ARPT REV 5%.

Northern Active M International Equity Fund NMIEX aims for long-term capital appreciation. The fund invests the majority of its assets in equity securities of companies situated outside the United States. It utilizes a multi-manager approach in which its assets are allocated to one or more sub-advisers, in percentages determined at the discretion of the fund's investment advisers. NMIEX sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has returned 4.6% in three years.

NMIEX has an expense ratio of 0.85% compared with the category average of 0.97%.

Northern Multi-Manager Global Real Estate Fund NMMGX aims for long-term capital growth and current income. The fund invests the majority of its assets in equity securities of real estate companies and those related to the real estate industry. The fund may invest in securities of companies around the world. NMMGX carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has three-year annualized returns of 3.1%.

Christopher E. Vella is the fund manager of NMMGX since 2012.

