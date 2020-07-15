3 Northern Mutual Funds to Grab Today

Northern Trust is one of the major asset management companies, providing a variety of investment solutions and strategies to individuals and institutions. The company manages assets worth more than $914 billion (as of Mar 31, 2020) based on assets raised in the country. It has investment professionals, with experience of more than 15 years.

Founded in 1889, Northern Trust at present has 18,800 employees worldwide in about 23 locations. Moreover, all Northern Trust funds bear a low sales load, which makes them solid investment choices.

Below we focus on three top-ranked Northern Trust mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Northern Ultra-Short Fixed Income Fund NUSFX aims to increase total return on par with capital preservation. The fund invests the majority of its assets in fixed-income securities. It mostly invests in investment grade domestic debt obligations. NUSFX returned 2.5% in three years.

Morten Olsen is the fund manager of NUSFX since 2016.

Northern California Tax-Exempt Fund NCATX aims for high current income that is exempted from regular federal income tax and California state personal income tax. The fund invests the majority of its assets in debt instruments that pay interest exempted from regular federal income tax. Second, the majority of assets are invested in instruments that offer income exempted from California state personal income tax.NCATX returned 4.1% in three years.

NCATX has an expense ratio of 0.47% compared with the category average of 0.85%.

Northern Short-Intermediate U.S. Government Fund NSIUX aims to gain maximum total return with minimal reasonable risk. The fund invests the majority of assets in securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government or by its agencies. It buys and sells securities by using models that analyze and compare expected returns and assumed risks.NSIUX returned 2.8% in three years.

As of the end of Jun 30, 2020, NSIUX held 33 issues, with 31.90% of its assets invested in United States Treasury Notes 0.12%.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all Northern Trust mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

