3 Northern Mutual Funds to Grab Today

Northern Trust is one of the major asset management companies, providing a variety of investment solutions and strategies to individuals and institutions. The company manages assets worth more than $1 trillion (as of Dec 31, 2019) based on assets raised in the country. It has investment professionals, with experience of more than 15 years.

Founded in 1889, Northern Trust at present has 18,800 employees worldwide in about 23 locations. Moreover, all Northern Trust funds bear a low sales load, which makes them solid investment choices.

Below we focus on three top-ranked Northern Trust mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform peers. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Northern Short Bond Fund BSBAX aims at maximizing total return with minimum reasonable risk. The fund invests the majority of its assets in bonds and other fixed-income securities. BSBAX mostly invests in investment grade domestic debt obligations but may also invest in obligations of foreign issuers and junk bonds. BSBAX has three-year annualized returns of 2.5%.

Mousumi Chinara is the fund manager of BSBAX since 2019.

Northern Arizona Tax-Exempt Fund NOAZX seeks to offer a high current income exempted from regular federal income tax and Arizona State personal income tax. The fund does so by investing in municipal instruments. The non-diversified fund invests the majority of its assets in debt instruments that pay interest exempted from regular federal income tax and in instruments that provide income exempted from Arizona State personal income tax. NOAZX has three-year annualized returns of 4.8%.

NOAZX has an expense ratio of 0.47% compared with the category average of 0.86%.

Northern Short-Intermediate U.S. Government Fund NSIUX aims to gain maximum total return with minimal reasonable risk. The fund invests the majority of its assets in securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government or by its agencies. It buys and sells securities by using models that analyze and compare expected returns and assumed risks. NSIUX has returned 2.3% in the past three years.

As of the end of December 2019, NSIUX held 32 issues, with 37.80% of its assets invested in United States Treasury Notes 1.38%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.