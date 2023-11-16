3 Northern Mutual Funds to Buy for Impressive Returns

Northern mutual funds, which are overseen by the Northern Trust Corporation. As of Sep 30, 2023, these funds have $63.3 billion in assets under management. They offer a variety of investment strategies such as equities, fixed-income securities, cash holdings, real assets and multi asset options. Additionally, all Northern funds do not impose any sales load fees. This feature makes them highly appealing options, for individuals seeking cost investment opportunities.

These funds boast a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy), have positive year-to-date, three-year, and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and carry a low expense ratio compared to the category average. Notably, mutual funds, in general, reduce transaction costs and diversify portfolios without an array of commission charges mostly associated with stock purchases (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

Northern Active M International EquityFund NMIEX aims to invest most of its net assets in equity securities of issuers listed in developed countries, irrespective of their market capitalization. NMIEX advisors may invest a small portion of the net assets in emerging market equities as well.

Kelly Finegan has been the lead manager of NMIEX since Mar 21, 2023. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Northern Inst Fds US Govt (4.5%), Icon Plc (1.9%) and Aon plc (1.8%) as of Jun 30, 2023.

NMIEX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 6.6% and 5.3%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.85% compared with the category average of 0.92%. NMIEX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Northern US Quality ESG Fund NUESX seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing the majority of its net assets along with borrowings, if any, in equity securities of large and mid-cap U.S. companies. NUESX advisors make an investment decision based on the business environment, governance and ratings of third-party vendors.

Peter M. Zymali has been the lead manager of NUESX since Oct 1, 2017. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Apple Inc. (7.5%), Microsoft Corp (7.2%) and Tesla, Inc. (2.9%) as of Jun 30, 2023.

NUESX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 10.1% and 11%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.39% compared with the category average of 0.84%. NUESX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Northern Small Cap Core Fund NSGRX seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in the equity securities of small-capitalization companies.

Michael R. Hunstad has been the lead manager of NSGRX since Jul 30, 2020. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Northern Inst Fds US Govt (3.5%), Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (0.5%) and EMCOR Group, Inc. (0.4%) as of Jun 30, 2023.

NSGRX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 7.3% and 4.6%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.59% compared with the category average of 1.03%. NSGRX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

