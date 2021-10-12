3 Northern Mutual Funds That You Must Add to Your Portfolio

Northern Trust is one of the major asset management companies, providing a variety of investment solutions and strategies to individuals and institutions. The company managed assets worth more than $1.2 trillion as of Jun 30, 2021 based on assets raised in the country. It has investment professionals, with experience of more than 15 years.

Founded in 1889, Northern Trust at present has more than 19,000 employees worldwide in about 22 locations. Moreover, all Northern Trust funds bear a low sales load, which makes them solid investment choices.

Below we focus on three top-ranked Northern Trust mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Northern Multi-Manager High Yield Opportunity Fund NMHYX seeks total return that consists of a combination of income and capital appreciation. The fund invests the lion's share of its assets in bonds and other fixed-income securities rated below investment grade, also known as junk bonds. NMHYX has returned 5.8% over the past three years and carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

NMHYX has an expense ratio of 0.86% compared with the category average of 0.95%.

Northern Active M International Equity Fund NMIEX aims for long-term capital appreciation. The fund invests the majority of its assets in equity securities of companies situated outside the United States. It utilizes a multi-manager approach in which its assets are allocated to one or more sub-advisers, in percentages determined at the discretion of the fund's investment advisers. NMIEX carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2 and has returned 10.7% in three years.

As of the end of September 2021, NMIEX held 429 issues, with 1.81% of its assets invested in Icon PLC.

Northern Ultra-Short Fixed Income Fund NUSFX aims to maximize total return. The fund invests the majority of assets in fixed-income securities. It mostly invests in investment-grade domestic debt obligations. NUSFX holds a Zacks Rank #2 and has returned 2.2% in three years.

Morten Olsen is one of the fund managers of NUSFX since 2016.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all Northern Trust mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana

If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%.

You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.