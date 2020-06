3 Northern Mutual Funds for Stupendous Returns

Founded in 1889, Northern Trusts managed assets worth more than $914 billion as of Mar 31, 2020, based on assets raised in the country. The company generally focuses on funds that have a long-term performance goal. Moreover, all the Northern funds bear no sales load, making them strong investment choices for those seeking low-cost funds.

Northern Trusts is one of the major asset management companies, providing a variety of investment solutions and strategies to both individuals and institutions. It comprises investment professionals with experience of more than 15 years. At present, the company has more than 20 branches globally with around 18,800 employees.

Below we focus on three top-ranked Northern mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Northern funds.

Northern Large Cap Value Fund NOLVX invests a large chunk of assets in securities of large-cap companies, which have market cap similar to the ones present on the Russell 1000 Value Index. The fund seeks capital growth for the long run. NOLVX has returned 2.6% over the past five years.

As of the end of March 2020, NOLVX held 154 issues, with 3.13% of its assets invested in AT&T Inc.

Northern California Tax-Exempt Fund NCATX aims for high current income that is exempted from regular federal income tax and California state personal income tax. The fund invests the majority of its assets in debt instruments that pay interest exempted from regular federal income tax. Second, the majority of assets are invested in instruments that offer income exempted from California state personal income tax. NCATX returned 3.6% in five years.

NCATX has an expense ratio of 0.47% compared with the category average of 0.85%.

Northern Small Cap Core Fund NSGRX seeks appreciation of capital over the long haul. NSGRX invests more than 80% of its assets in common stocks of small-cap companies, basically those with market cap in the range of the Russell 2000 Index. NSGRX has five-year annualized returns of 3.2%.

Robert H. Bergson is the fund manager of NSGRX since 2010.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all Northern mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Northern funds.

