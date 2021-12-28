3 Non-US Mutual Funds You Should Buy Today

Investors may find non-U.S. mutual funds more attractive than those with significant domestic exposure. Moreover, non-U.S. mutual funds are excellent choices for those looking to diversify their investments across a wide range of foreign countries, including both emerging and developed nations. Thus, investing in non-U.S. mutual funds may prove to be profitable.

Below we share with you three top-ranked non-U.S. mutual funds, viz., Fidelity Emerging Markets FEMKX, BlackRock International Fund of BlackRock Series, Inc. Investor A Shares MDILX, and John Hancock Emerging Markets Equity Fund Class A JEMQX.

Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all non-U.S. mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Non-US funds.

Fidelity Emerging Markets fund aims for capital appreciation. FEMKX invests most of its assets in securities of issuers in emerging markets and other investments that are tied economically to emerging markets.

Fidelity Emerging Markets fund has three-year annualized returns of 20%. John Dance is the fund manager of FEMKX since 2019.

BlackRock International Fund of BlackRock Series, Inc. Investor A Shares aims for capital appreciation over the long term. MDILX invests the majority of its assets in stocks of companies located outside the United States. MDILX invests about three-fourth of its total assets in global equity securities of any market capitalization.

BlackRock International Fund of BlackRock Series, Inc. Investor A Shares has a three-year annualized return of 16.5%. MDILX has an expense ratio of 0.91% compared with the category average of 0.92%.

John Hancock Emerging Markets Equity Fund Class A aims for long-term capital growth. JEMQX invests the majority of its assets in equity and equity-related securities of emerging-market issuers.

John Hancock Emerging Markets Equity Fund Class A has three-year annualized returns of 13.3%. As of the end of October 2021, JEMQX held 72 issues with 5.2% of its assets invested in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd.

