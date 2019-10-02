3 Non-US Mutual Funds You Must Consider

Non-U.S. mutual funds provide excellent choices for those looking to diversify their investments across a wide range of foreign countries, including both emerging and developed nations. Thus, investing in non-U.S. mutual funds may prove more profitable than those with significant domestic exposure.

Fidelity Latin America Fund FLATX aims for long-term capital appreciation. It invests the majority of its assets in securities of Latin American companies. The fund primarily invests in common stocks of companies. Under normal circumstances, the fund invests about 35% of its total assets in any industry that has more than a fifth of its operations in Latin America. FLATX has three-year annualized returns of 8.8%.

William Pruett is the fund manager of FLATX since 2015.

Fidelity Japan Fund FJPNX seeks long-term capital growth. The fund invests a large portion of its assets in securities of companies in Japan. FJPNX invests in common stocks of companies that are influenced by the economic conditions of Japan. Fidelity Japan Fund has three-year annualized returns of 7.5%.

As of August 2019, FJPNX held 96 issues with 5.74% of its assets invested in SoftBank Group Corp.

Fidelity Strategic Advisers Emerging Markets Fund FSAMX aims for capital growth. The fund invests the lion’s share of its assets in securities of emerging market companies. It considers those countries as emerging markets as defined by the MSCI. The fund primarily invests in common stocks. FSAMX has three-year annualized returns of 6%.

FSAMX has an expense ratio of 0.75% compared with the category average of 1.33%.

