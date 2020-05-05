3 Non-US Mutual Funds Worth Considering

Investors may find non-U.S. mutual funds more attractive than those with significant domestic exposure. Moreover, non-U.S. mutual funds are excellent choices for those looking to diversify their investments across a wide range of foreign countries including both emerging and developed nations. Thus, investing in non-U.S. mutual funds may prove profitable.

Below we share with you three top-ranked non-U.S. mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all non-U.S. mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Non-US funds.

Franklin International Growth Fund Class A FNGAX seeks capital appreciation over a long period. The fund mostly invests in equity securities of medium- and large-capitalization companies located outside the United States. The fund may invest in developing or emerging market countries as well. FNGAX may invest a small share of its assets in emerging markets. The fund has three-year annualized returns of 4.7%.

Donald G. Huber is one of the fund managers of FNGAX since 2014.

MFS International Growth Fund Class A MGRAX aims for capital growth. The fund may invest the majority of its assets in foreign equity securities, which may also include emerging market equity securities. The fund mostly invests in common stocks of those companies it believes to have more-than-average potential for growth. MGRAX has returned 4.7% over the past three years.

MGRAXhas an expense ratio of 1.10% compared with the category average of 1.11%.

Elfun International Equity Fund EGLBX aims for long-term growth of capital and future income. The fund invests the majority of its assets in equity securities of companies located in developed and emerging market countries. EGLBX has three-year annualized returns of 3.2%.

As of the end of March 2020, EGLBX held 85 issues with 5.92% of its assets invested in Nestle SA.

