3 Non-US Mutual Funds to Snap Up for Spectacular Returns

Investors may find non-U.S. mutual funds more attractive than those with significant domestic exposure. Moreover, non-U.S. mutual funds are excellent choices for those looking to diversify their investments across a wide range of foreign countries, including both emerging and developed nations. Thus, investing in non-U.S. mutual funds may prove profitable.

Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future.

Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares VWIGX seeks to provide long-term capital growth to its investors. The fund invests the majority of its assets in securities of companies located outside the United States. It invests across all market capitalizations. VWIGX has five-year annualized returns of 15.9%.

VWIGX has an expense ratio of 0.43% compared with the category average of 1.10%.

PGIM Jennison Emerging Markets Equity Opportunities Fund- Class R6 PDEQX aims for long-term growth of capital. The fund mostly invests in the equity and equity-related securities of companies located in emerging markets countries. PDEQX has three-year annualized returns of 15.3%.

Mark B. Baribeau is the fund manager of PDEQX since 2014.

Fidelity Latin America Fund FLATX aims for long-term capital appreciation. It invests the majority of its assets in securities of Latin American companies. The fund primarily invests in common stocks of companies. Under normal circumstances, it invests about 35% of its total assets in any industry that has more than a fifth of its operations in Latin America. FLATX has five-year annualized returns of 3.6%.

As of the end of Sep 2020, FLATX held 31 issues with 9.22% of its assets invested in Afya Ltd.

