3 Non-US Mutual Funds for Your Portfolio

Non-U.S. mutual funds provide excellent choices for those looking to diversify their investments across a wide range of countries including the emerging and developed markets. Thus, investing in non-U.S. mutual funds may prove more profitable than those with significant domestic exposure.

Strategic Advisers Emerging Markets Fund FSAMX aims for capital growth. The fund invests the lion’s share of its assets in securities of emerging market companies. It considers those countries as emerging markets as defined by the MSCI. The fund primarily invests in common stocks. FSAMX has three-year annualized returns of 0.4%.

Wilfred Chilangwa is the fund manager of FSAMX since 2010.

Franklin International Growth Fund Class A FNGAX seeks capital appreciation over a long period. The fund mostly invests in equity securities of medium- and large-capitalization companies located outside the United States. It may invest in developing or emerging market countries as well. FNGAX may invest a small share of its assets in emerging markets. The fund has three-year annualized returns of 8%.

As of the end of April 2020, FNGAX held 37 issues with 3.76% of its assets invested in Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC.

Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares VWIGX seeks to provide long-term capital growth to its investors. The fund invests the majority of its assets in securities of companies located outside the United States. It invests across all market-capitalizations. VWIGX has three-annualized returns of 9.5%.

VWIGXhas an expense ratio of 0.43% compared with the category average of 1.11%.

