3 Non-US Mutual Funds for Striking Returns

Non-U.S. mutual funds provide excellent choices for those looking to diversify their investments across a wide range of countries, including emerging and developed nations. Thus, investing in non-U.S. mutual funds may prove more profitable than those with significant domestic exposure.

Below we share with you three top-ranked non-U.S. mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Fidelity Latin America Fund FLATX aims for long-term capital appreciation. It invests the majority of its assets in securities of Latin American companies. The fund primarily invests in common stocks of companies. Under normal circumstances, the fund invests about 35% of its total assets in any industry that has more than a fifth of its operations in Latin America. FLATX has three-year annualized returns of 18%.

William Pruett is the fund manager of FLATX since 2015.

Elfun International Equity Fund EGLBX aims for long-term growth of capital and future income. The fund invests the majority of its assets in equity securities of companies located in developed and emerging market countries. EGLBX has three-year annualized returns of 10.2%.

As of December 2019, EGLBX held 58 issues with 3.94% of its assets invested in Nestle SA.

American Funds International Growth and Income Fund Class A IGAAX invests the majority of its assets in securities of companies mostly outside the United States. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation while providing current income. IGAAX has returned 11.1% in the past three years.

IGAAX has an expense ratio of 0.93% compared with the category average of 0.99%.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all Non-US mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.