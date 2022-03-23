3 Non-U.S. Mutual Funds You Should Buy Today

Non-U.S. mutual funds provide excellent choices for those looking to diversify their investments across many countries, including emerging and developed markets. Thus, investing in non-U.S. mutual funds may prove more profitable than those with significant domestic exposure.

Below we share with you three top-ranked non-U.S. mutual funds, namely, T. Rowe Price International Value Equity Fund ( TRIGX ), Fidelity International Value Fund ( FIVLX ) and BlackRock International Fund of BlackRock Series, Inc. Investor A Shares ( MDILX ). Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Non-U.S. mutual funds.

T. Rowe Price International Value Equity Fund seeks long-term capital growth and current income. TRIGX invests the majority of its net assets in non-U.S. equity securities, with an emphasis on undervalued large-cap stocks.

T. Rowe Price International Value Equity Fund has a three-year annualized return of 7.2%. As of October 2021, TRIGX had 3.94% of its assets invested in TOTAL SHORT TERM INVESTMENTS.

Fidelity International Value Fund seeks capital appreciation by investing mainly in non-U.S. securities, including securities of issuers located in emerging markets. FIVLX invests primarily in undervalued common stocks and allocates investments across different regions.

Fidelity International Value Fund has a three-year annualized return of nearly 8%. FIVLX has an expense ratio of 0.94% compared with the category average of 1.03%.

BlackRock International Fund of BlackRock Series, Inc. Investor A Shares seeks long-term capital growth by investing primarily in non-U.S. stocks. MDILX invests the majority of its total assets in global equity securities of mainly mid and large-cap companies.

BlackRock International Fund of BlackRock Series, Inc. Investor A Shares has a three-year annualized return of 11.3%. James Bristow has been one of the fund managers of MDILX since 2007.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all non-U.S. mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Non-U.S mutual funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Investor Alert: Legal Marijuana Looking for big gains?

Now is the time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $13.5 billion in 2021 to an expected $70.6 billion by 2028.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could kick start an even greater bonanza for investors. Zacks Investment Research has recently closed pot stocks that have shot up as high as +147.0%.

You’re invited to immediately check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.