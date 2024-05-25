3 No-Brainer Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

Warren Buffett doesn't like stocks -- at least, not many of them right now. He told Berkshire Hathaway shareholders earlier this month that he finds it "quite attractive" to sit atop a massive cash stockpile instead of buying stocks.

Just because the legendary investor isn't putting Berkshire's money to work doesn't mean you shouldn't put yours to work in the market. And you can find some great candidates within Berkshire's portfolio. Here are three no-brainer Buffett stocks to buy right now.

1. Amazon

Lou Gerstner, who led IBM's comeback in the 1990s, wrote a book years ago titled Who Says Elephants Can't Dance?. I think that title applies well to Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), even though the e-commerce and cloud services giant doesn't need a turnaround like IBM did back then.

Amazon continues to give shareholders plenty to dance about. The stock soared nearly 81% last year. It's up around 20% so far in 2024. I expect the momentum will continue.

One number in Amazon's first-quarter results sums up why investors like the stock so much these days: 229%. That's how much the company's earnings soared year over year in Q1. Amazon is still working hard to increase revenue and reduce its costs further -- the textbook recipe for sustained earnings growth.

I like Amazon's opportunities in digital advertising. But I love its Amazon Web Services business prospects with the ongoing tailwind created by generative AI. Buffett hasn't added to Berkshire's position in Amazon since 2019. However, I think now is a great time to buy shares of this perennial leader.

2. Marubeni

Marubeni (OTC: MARUF) (OTC: MARUY) is probably one of the least-followed stocks in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio. However, it's one of Buffett's favorite stocks. He wrote to shareholders earlier this year that Marubeni is among a select group of stocks he thinks Berkshire will "maintain indefinitely."

Marubeni is a huge Japanese conglomerate. It was founded in 1858 and operates in a wide range of industries, including aerospace, agriculture, chemicals, consumer goods, energy, finance, food, forest products, information technology, metals and mineral resources, and utilities.

Marubeni is one of five Japanese stocks Berkshire bought a few years ago; Buffett likes each company's smart stock buybacks and attractive dividends. Most importantly, though, he appreciates their business models and management teams.

Why did I pick Marubeni out of these five stocks? Valuation. Marubeni's shares trade at roughly 11 times trailing earnings, the cheapest multiple in the group.

3. Occidental Petroleum

I mentioned earlier that Buffett doesn't like many stocks these days. Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) is a notable exception. He's regularly added to Berkshire's position in the oil producer, including buying another 4.3 million shares in Q1.

Occidental is another stock the Oracle of Omaha thinks Berkshire will own for a long time to come. He likes the company's significant U.S. oil and gas assets and its leadership in carbon capture technology. Buffett also has tremendous respect for Oxy's CEO, Vicki Hollub.

Berkshire's continued purchases of Occidental could help drive the stock higher. The conglomerate secured regulatory approval in 2022 to acquire up to 50% of the company but currently owns only 28%.

That's not the main reason this stock is a no-brainer buy, though. Occidental is reasonably priced with a forward earnings multiple under 15. Hollub predicts an oil supply shortage by late 2025. Even if her timing is off, her reasoning appears to be solid. I look for Oxy to deliver solid gains over the next few years.

Should you invest $1,000 in Amazon right now?

Before you buy stock in Amazon, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Amazon wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $635,982!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 13, 2024

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Keith Speights has positions in Amazon and Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool recommends International Business Machines and Occidental Petroleum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.