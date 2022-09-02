3 No-Brainer Stocks Under $10 to Buy for September

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

There are plenty of stocks under $10 out there, but choosing a good one isn’t easy.

Investors who survived 2022’s bear market rout either are cash rich or hold energy stocks. In the former scenario, portfolios that avoided losing money in stocks will have money to invest.

Stocks under $10 (not that are two or three-cent stocks) are no-brainers if they have strong fundamentals.

To reiterate, investors who receive spam emails about two-cent stocks should ignore them. There are better ways to find stocks under $10 to buy.

The stock price and the market capitalization are characteristics to watch for. For example, I consider stocks under $10 or less that have a market capitalization of over $1 billion worthy of a look.

Conversely, stocks that trade in the nano market capitalization range are prone to manipulation. Those are high-risk stocks investors should avoid.

CNTY Century Casinos $7.51 RLGT Radiant Logistics $6.97 SPWH Sportsman’s Warehouse $7.91

Century Casinos (CNTY)

Source: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) trades at a market capitalization of around $225 million. On Aug. 25 VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) and Century Casinos said they would acquire Rocky Gap Resort in Maryland for $260 million.

The joint acquisition is attractive. Century will acquire the operating assets of the property for $56.1 million. The Century Master lease will have a full 15-year initial base lease term. Century Casinos will guarantee the tenant’s obligations.

In the second quarter, Century Casinos posted second-quarter net operating income rising by 21% year over year to $111.1 million. Its earnings from operations rose by 15% year over year to $20.8 million. Its book value per share was $5.00.

On the conference call, Co-Chief Executive Officer Erwin Haitzmann said that the sector has steady consumer trends. The environment is stable, allowing the company to consider two or three properties for acquisition.

This would fuel its profit growth. Heading into the third quarter, volumes remain strong. Investors should expect the company to sustain margins in the 27% range.



Radiant Logistics (RLGT)

Source: Travel mania / Shutterstock.com

Radiant Logistics (AMEX:RLGT) offers logistics and multimodal transportation services. In the third quarter, it posted net revenue growing by 49.5% to $84.9 million. It nearly doubled its net income to $14.3 million.

Radian benefited from the growth in the ocean product in the quarter that ended May 2022. Despite worries of a global economic slowdown, Radiant Logistics is bucking the trend. The company enjoys a strong run rate. Its cash on hand is improving. As cash flow improves, the company is paying down its debt.

The company could increase shareholder value by applying more free cash flow to buy back its stock. However, debt reduction is a better option at this time. Interest rates are rising, increasing the cost of debt. Radiant will benefit from a stronger balance sheet. When cash flow grows from its strong business, then Radiant may announce an aggressive stock buyback.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH)

Source: Kit Leong / Shutterstock

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) is a hunting, shooting, fishing, and camping gear supplier. In light of mass shootings in the U.S., the company’s sales of a gun are keeping investors away. Still, investors should look at the company’s strong first quarter.

In Q1, Sportsman’s Warehouse earned five cents a share. Revenue fell by 5.3% year over year to $309.5 million. In addition, SPWH’s store sales fell by 11.6% year over year. The company is focusing on its online store, sportsmans.com, for growth. It is leveraging its growing customer data. This will give customers a better shopping experience.

The company is expanding its retail stores. For example, it opened three new stores in the last quarter. Some of its stores, like the ones opened in Riverton (Wyoming) and Stansbury Park (Utah), have 10,000 square feet or fewer. The smaller store format will expose the company to smaller markets at lower risk.

