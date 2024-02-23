3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less than $50

Investing in real estate typically requires a significant amount of upfront cash as does starting a new business. But one of the best things about investing in stocks is that it doesn't take much money to get started. Here are three no-brainer stocks to buy right now for less than $50.

1. Ares Capital

You'll only need around $20 to buy one share of Ares Capital (NASDAQ: ARCC). And you'll get a lot of bang for the buck with this stock.

Ares Capital ranks as the largest publicly traded business development company (BDC). It focuses on providing financing to the upper end of the middle market. This, along with the company's diversified portfolio, means Ares Capital's investments are less risky -- which is good news for long-term investors.

One key thing that stands out with Ares Capital is its dividend. The BDC's dividend yield currently tops 9.5%. The company has a solid dividend track record, too, with 14 consecutive years and counting of stable-to-increasing payouts.

This stock also has a great track record of beating the market. Ares Capital's total returns have been more than 75% higher than the S&P 500's since the company's initial public offering (IPO) in 2004.

2. Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) is cheap in two ways. Its share price is currently under $28 and, more importantly, its valuation is attractive, with a forward earnings multiple of around 10.1x.

This midstream energy leader offers investors a juicy distribution yield that's a hair over 7.5%. The limited partnership has increased its distribution for an impressive 25 consecutive years, with a compound annual growth rate of close to 7%.

Unlike many players in the energy sector, Enterprise Products Partners' business model is relatively stable. The company's more than 50,000 miles of pipeline and other midstream assets generate steady revenue, regardless of oil and gas prices.

This stability is evident when looking back at some challenging periods over the last couple of decades. For example, Enterprise Products Partners' cash flow per unit increased during the financial crisis of 2007 and 2008 and declined only moderately during the oil price collapse between 2014 and 2017.

3. Pfizer

Pfizer's (NYSE: PFE) share price of less than $28 is certainly below our $50 threshold. You might wonder, though, how the big-pharma stock could be a no-brainer buy, considering its steep decline along with sinking revenue and profits. But I think the argument for Pfizer is pretty compelling.

I don't expect Pfizer's revenue and profits will continue to plunge for much longer. Why? The declines are due to lower demand for the company's COVID-19 products. I predict that 2024 will be a trough year for Pfizer's COVID revenue.

Pfizer's non-COVID revenue should grow at a solid pace throughout the rest of the decade. Sure, the company faces a wave of patent expirations for top-selling products. However, the company's new products and new indications for already approved products should more than offset any revenue declines from its patent cliff.

The big drugmaker thinks that it will add $25 billion or so in annual revenue by 2030 from its business development deals. Pfizer is already off to a great start on this front with its acquisitions of Biohaven and Seagen.

In the meantime, Pfizer's valuation is attractive, with shares trading at 12.4x expected earnings. The company's forward price-to-sales multiple is lower than nearly all of its big-pharma peers, even if we assume no COVID sales at all. Pfizer also pays a solid dividend that currently yields more than 6%.

Is Pfizer a no-brainer buy for less than $50? I think so.

Keith Speights has positions in Ares Capital, Enterprise Products Partners, and Pfizer. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Pfizer. The Motley Fool recommends Enterprise Products Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.