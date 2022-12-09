3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less than $30

You don't need a boatload of money to get started investing. And you don't need a huge amount of cash to buy stocks with tremendous prospects.

Granted, some of the highest-quality stocks have lofty share prices. But not all of them do. Here are three no-brainer stocks to buy right now for less than $30 per share.

1. Brookfield Renewable Partners

You can invest in one of the best renewable energy companies around in one of two ways -- buy shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP) or buy shares of Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE: BEPC). The former stock, though, is currently available for less than $30 per share while the latter costs a little over $30 per share.

One big plus for Brookfield Renewable Partners is its distribution. The yield stands at nearly 4.6%. Brookfield Renewable has increased its distribution by a compound annual growth rate of 6% since 2013. The company expects to continue growing the distribution by 5% to 9% annually over the long term.

As attractive as the distribution is, however, I think the growth opportunities for Brookfield Renewable are what really make the stock stand out. The demand for renewable energy will almost certainly increase significantly in the coming years.

Brookfield Renewable should be ready to help meet that demand; its hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy facilities can currently generate 24 gigawatts of power. The company's development pipeline capacity is more than four times larger. With its excellent growth prospects, Brookfield Renewable looks like one of the best energy stocks to buy right now.

2. Enterprise Products Partners

The shift to renewable energy sources will continue for decades. In the meantime, fuels such as natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil will be needed for the world to run. That's where Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) comes into play.

You can buy a share of Enterprise Products Partners right now for around $24. A purchase would make you part-owner of a leading midstream energy company that operates over 50,000 miles of pipelines, 24 natural gas processing facilities, and more.

Enterprise offers a distribution yield of more than 7.8%. The company has increased its distribution for an impressive 24 consecutive years.

It's also arguably one of the safest ultra-high-yield dividend stocks on the planet. Enterprise doesn't have to worry about commodity price fluctuations. The company is more like a toll-road collector with its pipelines. The dynamics of the global energy market should serve as a strong tailwind for Enterprise Products Partners throughout 2023, and likely beyond.

3. Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) (MPT) ranks as the cheapest stock on the list, with its share price of around $12. It has also been the most beaten-down of the group this year, plunging by around 50%.

However, I think MPT truly is a no-brainer stock to buy as a result of this decline. Shares of the healthcare REIT currently trade at only around 6.8 times expected earnings and 0.68 times book value. That's dirt cheap given that the company owns 435 hospital facilities that are important healthcare providers in their respective communities.

Sure, MPT's tenants have experienced some challenges with costs outpacing reimbursement. But hospital operators should soon benefit from increased reimbursement levels from Medicare and private payers. Once investors recognize that MPT's own financial outlook is on better footing as a result of the improved scenario for its tenants, I think the stock will rise significantly.

In the meantime, MPT pays an especially juicy dividend that now yields nearly 9.3%. The company appears to be in a good position to keep the dividends flowing.

10 stocks we like better than Medical Properties Trust

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Medical Properties Trust wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2022

Keith Speights has positions in Brookfield Renewable, Brookfield Renewable Partners, and Enterprise Products Partners. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield Renewable. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners and Enterprise Products Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.